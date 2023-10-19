SEMIFIVE Signs MOU with TeraPixel Technologies to Collaborate on Semiconductor Design

Expected to be a bridgehead for entering the Japanese market

October 19, 2023 -- SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer of platform-based custom silicon solutions, announced its agreement of MOU with Japan-based TeraPixel Technologies, on October 16, 2023. Through this agreement, SEMIFIVE and TeraPixel Technologies will collaborate on comprehensive semiconductor design, seeking potential customers in Japan and onsite technical support.

TeraPixel Technologies, a company specializing in developing IP and semiconductors, has extensive expertise in video and image processor design. It also has experience in the advanced process node design up to 5nm for HPC applications and a diverse customer base in Japan.

SEMIFIVE, a company specializing in SoC platform and ASIC design solutions, has been continuously expanding its global business with the establishment of a San Jose, USA office in March 2021 and a Shanghai, China office in August 2023. SEMIFIVE aims to serve the Japanese market as the premier Design Solution Partner (DSP) for Samsung Foundry SAFETM Ecosystem.

Most recently, SEMIFIVE announced the mass production milestone of AI Inference custom chip for servers designed using SEMIFIVE’s 14nm AI SoC platform. SEMIFIVE also announced the commercialization of NPU chip targeting HPC applications, using SEMIFIVE’s 5nm HPC SoC platform with scheduled mass production in the first half of 2024.

“We are pleased to work with SEMIFIVE which provides SoC platform and comprehensive ASIC design solutions,” said Naoki Kawahara, CEO and founder of TeraPixel Technologies. “We look forward to working with SEMIFIVE on joint assignments in Japan and collaborating on joint semiconductor designs to expand our business.”

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with TeraPixel Technologies, a distinguished semiconductor design company boasting extensive expertise in video and various digital applications,” said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. “Leveraging our collective strengths and advanced capabilities, we are dedicated to partnering with customers in Japan, empowering them to bring their innovative ideas into reality with the power of custom silicon.”

SEMIFIVE and TeraPixel Technologies will participate in the Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) as partners on October 17 in Tokyo, Japan, and showcase their advanced design solutions.

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform-based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs, and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs.





