Analysts Debate Latest U.S. Export Controls

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (October 18, 2023)

The latest round of export controls announced by the U.S. government on semiconductors and chipmaking tools are “not welcome,” according to an analyst commenting to EE Times. Another said the U.S. may use the sanctions to win improved market access and IP protection in a top-level meeting with China next month.

The new rules reinforce the Oct. 7, 2022, restrictions on China’s ability to both purchase and manufacture high-end chips critical for military advantage, the Department of Commerce (DoC) said yesterday in prepared remarks. The updates, which take effect next month, are necessary to maintain the effectiveness of the Oct. 7 controls, close loopholes and ensure they remain durable, the DoC said.

