CXL Gets Off the Drawing Board

By Gary Hilson, EETimes (October 17, 2023)

Despite hitting its third iteration, workloads that utilize the Compute Express Link (CXL) protocol are only now starting to become production ready.

Following the release of CXL 3.0 in August 2022, there’s been a slew of product announcements since its original inception with 2.0 compatibility. However, it’s early days when it comes to actual deployment.

In an exclusive interview with EE Times, Sanketh Srinivas, a technical staff engineer for product marketing for Microchip Technology’s data center solutions business unit, said that the company is currently sampling its 2.0 products with customers and aims to enter production later this year, which is in line with other industry players.

