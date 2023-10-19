CEVA Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance Program to Empower Cutting-Edge SoCs

IFS Accelerator IP Alliance ensures support for mutual customers leveraging CEVA's industry leading wireless communications and sensing AI IP and IFS' advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies which have powered more than 16 billion devices, today announced that it has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance program to ensure the best experience for customers developing leading-edge silicon powered by CEVA's wireless communications and sensing AI IPs targeted at IFS' advanced foundry processes.

"As part of our IDM 2.0 strategy, IFS is collaborating with leading IP companies like CEVA to create a robust chip design ecosystem that will help our mutual customers deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications," said Suk Lee, Vice President of Design Ecosystem Technology at IFS. "Our IFS Accelerator IP Alliance ensures that our customers have access to industry-leading technologies such as the portfolio of IPs offered by CEVA that connect, sense, and infer data through a robust chip design ecosystem that ultimately reduces risk, cost and time-to-market."

Through the Alliance, CEVA will have access to IFS' process design kits (PDK) for its most advanced process nodes, enabling CEVA IP to be optimized for best performance, power and area. Furthermore, CEVA and IFS will collaborate on silicon validation of newly designed IP solutions, enabling CEVA quick and reliable delivery of their latest IPs.

"CEVA has built incredible leadership in wireless communications and sensing AI IPs, reflected in the company's position as the world's foremost IP supplier of 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and cellular IoT platforms, as well as Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and DSP solutions," said Iri Trashanski, Chief Strategy Officer of CEVA. "Through our collaboration with Intel Foundry Services and in joining their Accelerator Alliance, we are able to assist our mutual customers to achieve best-in-class performance with their advanced silicon targeted at the most demanding applications in edge AI & compute, 5G, industrial, automotive and more."

CEVA's industry-leading wireless connectivity and sensing AI IPs power billions of devices around the world, spanning a diverse range of end markets, including, mobile, consumer IoT, PCs, infrastructure and industrial. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/products-catalog/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary embedded software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, spatial audio, voice input and artificial intelligence. Leveraging our technologies, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT.

Our DSP and edge AI based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com






