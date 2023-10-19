US extends China chip ban
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 18, 2023)
In a complex 450 page document the US has extended its ban on chip sales to China to devices that are below the leading edge.
The US has also extended the ban to over 40 countries which are seen as likely to buy the chips for re-sale to China.
