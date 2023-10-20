How Arm Total Design is built around 5 key building blocks

By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (October 19, 2023)

The ecosystem has been Arm’s key strength and is evident from its latest initiative: Arm Total Design. After unveiling the Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS)—high-end cores for infrastructure applications like AI, cloud, data center, and networking applications—the Cambridge, UK-based IP house has followed up with a full-fledged semiconductor design ecosystem.

The ecosystem covers all stages of silicon development. That’s critical for Arm while it competes with a well-entrenched x86 processor ecosystem for infrastructure and data center chips. So, Arm is striving to facilitate an industry-wide alignment on the fundamental interfaces and system architectures to cost-effectively enable custom silicon around system-on-chip (SoC) and multi-die chiplet designs.

