New POLYN Patent Covers Smart Tires, Industrial IoT Applications
October 20, 2023 – POLYN Technology, a fabless semiconductor company supplying application-specific Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) technology and products, has been granted its first U.S. patent.
The new patent further strengthens not only the overall technological intellectual property (IP), but also the company’s special use cases portfolio. It also extends POLYN’s competitive advantage in performing efficient data preprocessing at the sensor edge using neural networks.
This patent specifically protects use of POLYN technology in “smart tire” applications, among others, where neural networks, implemented on the NASP chip revolutionize the amount and depth of information which can be transmitted from the tire to the driver’s dashboard and to the vehicle’s computer.
So far this year, five patents have been granted in the U.S. and other countries. The non-U.S. patents have broader scopes of claims to the underlying POLYN proprietary technology of converting neural networks into the corresponding semiconductor chips implementation; these provide the broadest protection of the company’s IP.
The U.S. patent is narrower, concentrating on specific applications of POLYN’s VibroSense™ technology segment, applicable not only to tires, but to the broader Industrial IoT segment. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing cutting-edge Neuromorphic Front-End (NFE) IP, based on NASP, that delivers exceptional power and performance efficiency.
“Our growing IP portfolio reflects more than four years of neuromorphic architecture research and development,” said Boris Maslov, Chairman of the Board of POLYN Technology. “As we continue to innovate and improve our technology at the Smart Thin Edge, we enable our partners to create unprecedented intelligent applications. The new patent further cements our leadership in on-sensor products and development of neuromorphic IP.”
The POLYN portfolio now includes more than two dozen additional patent applications pending in the U.S. Europe, Japan, Korea, India, China, and elsewhere.
