Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- October 23, 2023 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023.

Cadence reported third quarter 2023 revenue of $1.023 billion, compared to revenue of $903 million for the same period in 2022. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 29 percent and recognized net income of $254 million, or $0.93 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating margin of 29 percent and net income of $186 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 41 percent and net income was $343 million, or $1.26 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 39 percent and net income of $290 million, or $1.06 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

“I’m pleased with our strong Q3 performance and our relentless focus on driving innovation and delighting our customers,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “Generational trends including AI, HPC, and autonomous driving continue to fuel robust design activities, and 3D-IC designs are accelerating. We are excited about the momentum of our JedAI platform based Generative AI applications that are delivering breakthrough results for our customers.”

“Cadence delivered yet another strong quarter of top and bottom-line results in Q3, driven by growth across our businesses,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Our team’s strong execution and operational efficiency allowed us to raise our outlook for the year.”

CFO Commentary

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $1.039 billion to $1.079 billion. Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 31 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.91. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin is expected to be approximately 42 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.36.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 30.5 percent to 31.0 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $3.48 to $3.54. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 41.5 percent to 42.0 percent and net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $5.07 to $5.13.

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use this normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

A schedule showing reconciliations of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, is included in this press release.

Financial Tables

Audio Webcast Scheduled

About Cadence

