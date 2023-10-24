High-Speed, High-Density and Low Power Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (55nm, 40nm)
Sofics releases its ESD technology on TSMC 3nm process
Breakthrough in area efficiency pushes advanced applications to the next level
Belgium, October 24, 2023 – Sofics bv (https://linktr.ee/sofics), a leading semiconductor integrated circuit IP provider announced that its TakeCharge® Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) solutions portfolio is now available for TSMC’s advanced 3nm process technology.
Interface ESD protection in the most advanced FinFET technology is challenging: ESD sensitivity is very high while conventional ESD solutions are not effective anymore. Fortunately, Sofics’ proprietary clamps are now proven in silicon to protect FinFET circuits against ESD events.
“Thanks to our close collaboration with TSMC through its Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) IP alliance, Sofics engineers transferred our proprietary ESD and I/O portfolio to TSMC’s 3nm process technology earlier this year, this includes novel clamps that outperform reference solutions by reducing the clamp area by 66%.”
Koen Verhaege, Sofics CEO
TSMC customers can leverage Sofics’ unique solutions to enable higher circuit performance, higher robustness and to reduce design time and cost of SoC design.
“SoC and chiplet designers need custom analog I/O or ESD cells for applications including high-speed or wireless interfaces, low power, 3D packages or high voltage tolerant pads. Custom silicon proven ESD cells create distinct recurring value in any advanced technology,” Koen Verhaege said.
Key aspects for the Sofics’ ESD solutions include legacy voltage tolerance, ultra-low leakage, small area and low parasitic capacitance. The IP can be used to protect the most sensitive core interfaces against Electrostatic Discharge. There are solutions for various voltage domains and interface types.
TakeCharge cells as well as robust I/O solutions are readily available from Sofics. You can find more information about FinFET ESD and Analog I/O solutions from Sofics on its website.
About Sofics
Sofics stands for “Solutions for ICs.” Sofics is an IP provider with a track record in delivering on-chip robustness for ESD, EOS and EMC with an extensive patent portfolio, proven on more than 50 processes. More than 100 licensees routinely integrate Sofics IP into their IC products. Thanks to close cooperation with several leading semiconductor companies, more than 5000 mass-produced ICs are protected by Sofics ESD solutions.
