DVB-C2 LDPC/ BCH Decoder FEC IP Core From Global IP Core

October 25, 2023 - Global IP Core Sales - In Digital video broadcasting for cable systems systems, a powerful FEC sub-system is needed. FEC is based on LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) codes concatenated with BCH (Bose Chaudhuri Hocquenghem) codes, allowing Quasi Error Free operation close to the Shannon limit.

Features include:

Irregular Parity Check Matrix

Layered Decoding

Minimum Sum Algorithm

Configurable Number of Iterations

Soft Decision Decoding

ETSI EN 301 769 V1.3.1 (2015-10) compliant

IP Deliverables:

Synthesizable Verilog

System Model (Matlab) and documentation

Verilog Testbenches

Documentation

FPGA testing environment

Please contact us for a Product Brief (PB) at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com

About Global IP Core Sales

Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.





