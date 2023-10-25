Layoffs at SiFive as RISC-V upstart faces a crossroads
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (October 25, 2023)
SiFive, a prominent player in the RISC-V design arena, is going through a radical makeup. While layoffs at one of the early RISC-V startups are making headlines in trade media, what’s happening underneath is a significant shift in its business model.
The well-funded RISC-V upstart built its business around two product lines. First, pre-designed and silicon-proven RISC-V cores that designers can pick to develop their system-on-chips (SoCs). SiFive has been shipping these ready-made RISC-V cores along with a debugging tool that can be used to test the reliability of an SoC design before manufacturing.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- SiFive Announces Differentiated Solutions for Generative AI and ML Applications Leading RISC-V into a New Era of High-Performance Innovation
- SiFive Gives WorldGuard to RISC-V International to Make this Robust Security Model More Accessible to the RISC-V Community
- Arteris and SiFive Partner to Accelerate RISC-V SoC Design of Edge AI Applications
- SEGGER licenses C++ runtime library to SiFive for code size and performance efficiency
- SiFive Rolls Out Powerful New RISC-V Portfolio to Address Unmet Performance and Feature Needs of Rapidly Evolving Next-Gen Digital Automobiles
Breaking News
- Global Silicon Wafer Shipment Growth to Bounce Back in 2024 After 2023 Decline, SEMI Reports
- Synopsys Honored at TSMC 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum with Multiple Partner of the Year Awards
- Weebit Nano's ReRAM IP Awarded "Embedded Solution Product of the Year" in the Electronic Industry Awards
- Rambus Boosts AI Performance with 9.6 Gbps HBM3 Memory Controller IP
- MosChip Technologies announces its new Managing Director & CEO
Most Popular
- Layoffs at SiFive as RISC-V upstart faces a crossroads
- Sofics releases its ESD technology on TSMC 3nm process
- Semidynamics launches first fully-coherent RISC-V Tensor unit to supercharge AI applications
- Cadence Expands Tensilica IP Portfolio with New HiFi and Vision DSPs for Pervasive Intelligence and Edge AI Inference
- Intrinsic ID Looks Back on 15 Years of Building Digital Trust