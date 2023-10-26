Weebit Nano's ReRAM IP Awarded "Embedded Solution Product of the Year" in the Electronic Industry Awards

Innovative NVM technology recognized by industry peers

HOD HASHARON, Israel – October 26, 2023 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is proud to announce that its Weebit ReRAM IP has been awarded the Embedded Solution Product of the Year Award in the Electronics Industry Awards 2023. The annual awards ceremony took place last week in London.

Weebit ReRAM (RRAM) is a non-volatile memory (NVM) technology designed to be the successor to flash memory for a broad array of applications. It enables semiconductor memory elements to be much faster, lower cost, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using flash or other emerging NVMs.

The annual Electronics Industry Awards, organized by Datateam Business Media, acknowledge the most innovative products, projects, individuals and companies from across the electronics sector. Winning this award provides an independent stamp of approval, as winners are voted for and decided by the semiconductor industry – electronics and systems designers and others in the engineering community – via the awards website.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “We’re honored that our ReRAM IP has been recognized in this year’s Electronics Industry Awards by our peers in the semiconductor industry, many of whom are potential users of our technology. It’s now well understood that embedded flash memory has reached its limits, and the industry needs a new NVM. Weebit ReRAM has significant advantages over other NVMs, translating to lower cost and lower risk for customers. This technology excellence is backed up by Weebit’s unique combination of analog and digital design, process and device expertise, all of which enable us to continue to innovate rapidly and stay ahead of the competition.”

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.





