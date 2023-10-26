MosChip Technologies announces its new Managing Director & CEO

Hyderabad, October 26, 2023 -- MosChip Technologies Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Srinivasa Rao Kakumanu, commonly referred to as "KS," as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). KS, with an extensive background in the Semiconductor and Embedded industry spanning nearly 30 years, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company. He has been promoted from his previous role as the Executive Vice President of the semiconductor business unit to the position of MD & CEO.

Under KS's leadership, the Semiconductor business unit has achieved remarkable milestones, expanding from a team of 200+ engineers with a revenue of approximately 25+ crores in FY19 to a formidable force of 800+ engineers, generating a revenue of more than 200 crores.

The Board of Directors expresses confidence that KS will provide strong leadership and drive innovation, enabling the company to maintain and expand its position as an industry leader.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Mr. Venkata Sudhakar Simhadri for his valuable contribution during his tenure as CEO & MD of the Company. Mr. Simhadri's dedication and leadership have played an instrumental role in the growth and success of the company in recent years, and he will continue to be part of MosChip as an advisor.

MosChip Technologies Limited looks forward to the exciting journey ahead under the leadership and guidance of KS, and we are optimistic about the opportunities and prospects that lie ahead. The company remains committed to creating value for its shareholders and stakeholders and appreciates their continued support and trust.

Brief profile of KS

Mr. Srinivasa Kakumanu, commonly known as "KS," possesses an extensive professional background spanning over 30 years within the Semiconductor industry. His notable accomplishments include the co-founding of First Pass Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, a prominent VLSI design services organization established in December 2010. Throughout his illustrious career, KS has played a key role in leading numerous ASIC tape-outs across the Communication, Networking, Consumer, and Computing sectors.

Under KS's leadership, First Pass experienced significant growth, evolving into a thriving organization boasting more than 210 employees by FY18. This remarkable journey culminated in the acquisition of First Pass by MosChip in July 2018, all while maintaining a profitable trajectory since inception. Following the acquisition, KS assumed the role of heading the Semiconductor Business Unit at MosChip, steering it to remarkable heights. Under his leadership, the Business Unit expanded from a team of 200+ engineers with a revenue of approximately 25+ crores in FY19 to a formidable force of 800+ engineers, achieving a revenue of more than 200 cr.

Before his tenure at First Pass, KS held the position of General Manager for the VLSI group at Cyient (formerly known as Infotech Enterprises) in India. His career also includes stints with notable organizations such as TTM Inc. in San Jose, US; TTM India (acquired by Infotech in September 2008) Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad, India; Ikanos Communications in Fremont, US; QualCore Logic Ltd in India, and HAL in Hyderabad, among others.

KS maintains his commitment to professional education by actively teaching Digital Design and Physical Design at MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems Pvt Ltd, a training institute he co-founded, which was subsequently acquired by MosChip in July 2018. His international experience includes a seven-year tenure in the United States between 2000 and 2007, where he contributed to TTM Inc. and Ikanos Communications.

He holds a B.E degree in E.C.E from the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Hyderabad, India.

About MosChip:

MosChip Technologies Limited is a publicly traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 1300+ engineers located in Silicon Valley USA, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune. MosChip provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, design services, SerDes IP, and embedded system design solutions. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit www.moschip.com.





