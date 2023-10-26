AI Silicon IP Provider Expedera Opens R&D Office in Singapore

October 26, 2023 — Expedera Inc, a leading provider of scalable Neural Processing Unit (NPU) semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announced the opening of its newest R&D center, Expedera R&D Pte Ltd, in Singapore.

Singapore has become a global tech hub with a safe and stable environment centered in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets and a regulatory framework designed for tech companies and entrepreneurs. It offers an abundant supply of technology talent and business opportunities. Strategically located in the heart of Southeast Asia, it is ideal for serving Expedera’s regional customers, including global smartphone, AV/VR, and consumer device chipmakers and OEMs.

“We created Expedera R&D Pte to accelerate the development of our market-leading AI Inference IP and related technologies,” said Da Chuang, co-founder and CEO of Expedera Inc. “The new subsidiary will develop complementary technologies and services that improve customer experience. We aim to position Expedera as the solution provider of choice for system architects and chip designers who demand the highest-performing, lowest-power edge inference engine.“

Expedera’s Singapore office is the company’s fifth development center focused on edge AI inference, with additional locations in Santa Clara (USA), Bath (UK), Shanghai, Taipei, and Singapore. For more information or to contact an Expedera representative in your region, visit www.expedera.com.

About Expedera

Expedera provides scalable neural engine semiconductor IP that enables major performance, power, and latency improvements while reducing cost and complexity in edge AI inference applications. Third-party silicon validated and customer-proven in well over 10 million devices, Expedera’s solutions produce superior performance and are scalable to a wide range of applications from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive. Expedera’s Origin Neural Processing Unit products are easily integrated, readily scalable, and customized to unique customer use cases and requirements. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with engineering development centers and customer support offices in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. Visit https://www.expedera.com





