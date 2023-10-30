Stephane Cordova joins Thalia as Director of Sales Europe

October 30, 2023 -- We’re delighted to welcome Stephane Cordova as the newest member of our growing sales team, serving as Director of Sales Europe

Thalia’s Global VP of Sales, Sou Bennani-McCord, says: “As a representative of Thalia, Stephane brings over 30 years of experience as a business executive in the semiconductor industry and brings expertise in EDA solutions, analog and digital SoC from his work with companies like STMicroelectronics, Kalray and Intento Design. His extensive business and sales experience in the semiconductor industry will be a great asset to the team.”

Commenting on his new role, Stephane said: “I am truly honoured to join the team here at Thalia and help the company achieve its business goals for market expansion. Design IP plays a key role in driving innovation in the semiconductor industry. As the complexity and scale of silicon designs increases, Thalia is redefining that landscape, combining the experience of an expert analog design team with a unique development methodology that underpins the AMALIA platform.”





