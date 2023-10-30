EnSilica to supply beamforming SatCom ICs to Germany's VITES to enable power- and cost-efficient flat panel terminals for NGSO-constellations

Focus on connectivity systems for moving vehicles. Initial applications include commercial and government land-based vehicles

October 30, 2023 -- EnSilica (AIM: ENSI), a leading turnkey supplier of mixed signal ASICs and SoCs, has announced it is to supply VITES with a new beamformer chip for satellite user terminals. VITES will use the chip at the heart of its new ViSAT-Ka-band terminal.

EnSilica’s beam-forming chip is optimised to enable VITES’s creation of power- and cost-efficient ground-based flat panel user terminals for satellite communication systems that can be used across a range of fixed and SatCom on the move (SOTM) applications.VITES specialises in broadband wireless systems for professional applications and has been delivering flat panel terminals based on its own phased array technology since 2019.

Its new ViSAT-Ka-band terminal is intended to be integrated into vehicles for Communications-on-the Move applications. As such it is able to track the movement of low earth orbit (LEO) and other non geo synchronous (NGSO) satellites and allows users to access high-speed connectivity anywhere on the planet while the vehicle is moving.

ViSAT-Ka uses an innovative scalable architecture that enables extremely power efficient TDD and FDD terminals at affordable prices. On this advanced technical base, VITES is developing terminals for both land-based and maritime vehicles of any kind, including for cost and power sensitive automotive applications.

This means that vehicles can access “Always on” broadband connections outside of 4G / 5G network coverage areas, with high throughput, and in an ultra-compact form factor that allows for both retro and line fitting.

Paul Morris, VP of the RF and communications business unit at EnSilica commented:

“EnSilica has been investing in this area for several years working closely with the UK Space Agency, European Space Agency and VITES GmbH. VITES have provided clear terminal requirements so we have been able to optimise our solution for the market. This beamformer chip can be paired with a range of Ka- and Ku-band RFICs including our own EN92030 allowing it to cover the various LEO or GEO constellations. “

Martin Gassner, CEO of VITES said:

“For the upcoming NGSO-constellations, quantum leap solutions are required in order to drive performance up, while driving cost and power consumption down. Our new ViSAT-Ka-Band terminals are the solution to these challenges. We’re delighted to be partnering with EnSilica and working closely with them on leading SOTM solutions that are delivering broadband connectivity even when there is no access to terrestrial networks.”

Fig 1) The ViSAT-Ka-band terminal is intended to be integrated into vehicles for Communications-on-the Move.

Fig 2) Map showing 4G and 5G coverage in US and Germany, with significant areas not served by any operator. Copyright nPerf

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record of delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK, in Bangalore, India and in Port Alegre, Brazil.

About VITES

VITES GmbH (“VITES”) is an innovative German supplier of high-performance broadband wireless systems and customized solutions for professional applications. Main focus is the development of FPA-terminals for SATCOM-on-the-Move applications. These terminals are based on a power efficient active phased array technology, appropriate for any kind of vehicle, including governmental as well as commercial use.

In the areas of public safety, security and disaster management, VITES offers nomadic LTE-/5G- (ViCell) as well as broadband IP-Mesh-Networks (ViMesh). The brand vikomobil 2.0 represents complete customer specific mobile communication nodes (“cell on wheels”) that are energy autonomous and integrate SATCOM.





