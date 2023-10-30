Aniah simultaneously validates ISO9001 and ISO27001 certifications, reinforcing its commitment to Quality and Cybersecurity

Grenoble, October 30, 2023 -- Aniah is proud to announce its recent success in obtaining both ISO9001 and ISO27001 certifications. These two achievements mark a significant step forward in the company's quality and cybersecurity development plans.

These certifications are the result of an intense collective effort and ongoing commitment to implementing and improving our processes and practices.

ISO9001 testifies to our commitment to quality by setting strict standards. It attests to our level of maturity and organization, demonstrating our ability to deliver products and services that meet the high expectations of our industrial customers, while maintaining a culture of continuous improvement.

ISO27001 underpins our commitment to information security. In a world where cyber threats are increasingly present, this certification confirms that Aniah has implemented robust information security management practices to protect the sensitive data of our customers and our company.

Achieving these ISO9001 and ISO27001 certifications is tangible proof of Aniah's commitment to quality, security, and customer satisfaction. It corroborates our determination to provide products and services of the highest quality.

These certifications are just the beginning of our journey towards excellence, and we look forward to continuing to offer outstanding products and services to our customers.

About Aniah:

Aniah is a French company specializing in design assistance and verification software for semiconductors. We bring to the market an innovative solution that guarantees our customers 100% detection of electrical errors in transistors. https://aniah.fr





