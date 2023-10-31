Synopsys Delivers Seamless Interoperability for Semiconductor Design Ecosystem with New Synopsys Cloud OpenLink Program

The Industry's First Multi-Vendor Environment of EDA, IP, and Foundry Solutions on the Synopsys Cloud Platform Significantly Accelerates Chip Development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the launch of its new Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program to foster semiconductor industry interoperability through an open cloud environment. The first of its kind program enables chip designers to seamlessly access third-party electronic design automation (EDA) tools and IP in the Synopsys Cloud environment. As part of this initiative, Synopsys is releasing an application programming interface (API) specification that Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program members can use to deploy system-level integration with a highly secure and reliable transfer of entitlements to Synopsys Cloud. This offers mutuals customers an end-to-end SoC design environment with efficient access to EDA solutions, IP, and compute of their choice.

Faster, Easier Access to Multi-Vendor EDA Tools and IP in the Cloud

Chip designers commonly use EDA tools, IP, and foundry collateral from multiple sources. The Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program helps eliminate the need for design teams to engage in time-consuming and labor-intensive handling of licensing and deployment details across EDA, IP, and foundry vendors, by providing quick and easy access to these elements. In addition, the Synopsys Cloud OpenLink API helps ensure a secure handshake between Synopsys Cloud and member systems for accurate and protected customer entitlement and access.

"Customers are successfully deploying complex design flows with EDA tools and IP of their choice on Synopsys Cloud across designs spanning AI, automotive, mobile, and data center applications," said Shankar Krishnamoorthy, general manager of the Synopsys EDA Group. "The Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program is a natural extension of this solution to further enable robust design flows with industry-wide interoperability. This first of its kind program including an open API enables more designers to benefit from our SaaS offering, bringing the design ecosystem together to accelerate chip development through a seamless cloud environment."

"Ansys is committed to providing open, extensible design platforms so that customers can make chip design flows that are optimized for today's high-performance, low-power, and multi-die products," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of Electronics, Semiconductor, and Optics Business Unit at Ansys. "We have collaborated extensively with Synopsys to deliver uniquely valuable integrated flows in the areas of timing, voltage drop, and thermal analysis, and the Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program lets mutual customers leverage these joint flows on Synopsys Cloud in a highly secure and convenient way."

"With the Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program, AI chip design startups such as Mentium Technologies are able to deploy GlobalFoundries Process Design Kits (PDKs) on the Synopsys Cloud SaaS platform seamlessly for an end-to-end browser-based experience," said Ziv Hammer, senior vice president of Customer Design Enablement at GlobalFoundries.

"Our mutual customers are already using Keysight RFPro electromagnetic simulation as part of a complete Analog/RF chip design flow on Synopsys Cloud, leading to superior time-to-results advantages that Synopsys Cloud provides," said Niels Faché, GM/VP for Keysight EDA. "The Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program will further enable additional Keysight tools to be used on Synopsys Cloud, such as our Advanced Design System – making the program an excellent enabler of industry-wide interoperability for cloud-based EDA."

"Chip designers deploying EDA workloads on the Synopsys Cloud SaaS environment, which runs on Microsoft Azure, want to easily access their diverse sets of tools in that environment," said Mujtaba Hamid, GM, Secure Cloud Environments at Microsoft. "The Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program makes interoperability across diverse chip design flows seamless and efficient for our mutual customers."

Since its launch in March 2022, Synopsys Cloud has experienced strong customer adoption with multiple successful tape-outs and several customers in production. Synopsys Cloud takes EDA to new heights, combining the availability of advanced compute and storage infrastructure with unlimited access to EDA software licenses on-demand so design engineers can focus on what they do best – designing chips, faster. Delivering cloud-native EDA tools and pre-optimized hardware platforms, an extremely flexible business model (Synopsys FlexEDA), and a modern customer experience, Synopsys has reimagined the future of chip design utilizing the cloud.

Availability

The Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program is available now for chip design ecosystem vendors to join. To request information about becoming a member, please visit the Synopsys Cloud OpenLink program web page.

Additional Resources

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





