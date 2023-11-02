Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 1.9% Month-to-Month in September

Global sales in Q3 2023 6.3% higher than Q2 2023 and 4.5% lower than Q3 2022

WASHINGTON—Nov. 1, 2023—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2023 increased 1.9% compared to August 2023 and fell 4.5% compared to September 2022. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $134.7 billion during the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 6.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and down 4.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales increased on a month-to-month basis for the seventh consecutive time in September, reinforcing the positive momentum the chip market has experienced during the middle part of this year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The long-term outlook for semiconductor demand remains strong, with chips enabling countless products the world depends on and giving rise to new, transformative technologies of the future.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (3.4%), Europe (3.0%), the Americas (2.4%), and China (0.5%), but decreased slightly in Japan (-0.2%). Year-to-year sales increased in Europe (6.7%), but decreased in the Americas (-2.0%), Japan (-3.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-5.6%) and China (-9.4%).

