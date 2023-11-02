Imperas RISC-V Solutions for Developers - Accelerating RISC-V

Imperas RISC-V processor models, ImperasDV processor verification solution and virtual platform products enable RISC-V architecture exploration, implementation and software development

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 1, 2023 — Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in RISC-V models and simulation solutions, today announced the latest product updates as a general release to all customers and users. These product updates include the latest models of RISC-V processors, ImperasDV processor verification solutions and the virtual platform based tools for software development and architecture exploration. Also updated is the free RISC-V instruction set simulator (ISS), riscvOVPsimPlus.

Imperas OVP RISC-V models support the full range of the RISC-V specification, including support for both ratified and stable, unratified specifications. The models are fully configurable for the full specification, including user choice of the version of each extension. The models, when used with the Imperas simulators, are fast: typical performance under a normal software load is 500 million instructions per second! In addition to generic RISC-V models, the Imperas OVP Processor Model Library supports models of processor IP from Andes, Codasip, Imagination, Intel, lowRISC, Microsemi, MIPS, NSI-TEXE, OpenHW Group, SiFive and Tenstorrent. The Imperas models can also be user-modified to add custom features including instructions and CSRs.

The Imperas RISC-V models are the key technology for both the ImperasDV processor verification solution and for the virtual platforms. ImperasDV consists of the RISC-V reference model, verification IP to facilitate communication between the RTL simulation environment and the Imperas reference model subsystem and riscvISACOV SystemVerilog functional coverage modules. ImperasDV supports an asynchronous continuous compare verification methodology, which enables verification of complex processor features including interrupts, Debug mode, privilege modes, multi-hart processors and processors with multi-issue and out-of-order pipelines.

Virtual platforms (instruction accurate software simulation) for software development are a must-have for software/systems of any complexity (AI/ML SoCs are a good example), or with quality, reliability, safety or security requirements. Imperas virtual platform products enable schedule reduction and enhanced debug and software analysis. Additionally, tools such as advanced tracing and profiling help users with architecture exploration, including evaluation of the impact of custom instructions on the RISC-V processor. Imperas products are also integrated within other standard EDA environments, such as SystemC, SystemVerilog, and well-known simulation and emulation tools from Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys.

“As RISC-V matures and adoption increases, the RISC-V ecosystem including both hardware implementation and software development tools becomes increasingly important to the success of individual RISC-V projects,” said Simon Davidmann, CEO, Imperas Software Ltd. “Imperas RISC-V Solutions are enabling our range of users, over 150 different organizations, to achieve their RISC-V project objectives.”

Availability

The latest release of the Imperas simulation and analysis products and reference models are available now. Current customers can download the latest updated packages via the usual Imperas customer support user portal.

Imperas RISC-V reference models are also available via approved EDA distribution partners. To explore this option in more detail, please contact Imperas or your preferred EDA supplier.

riscvOVPsimPlus is a popular free ISS (Instruction Set Simulator), an envelope reference model that can be configured to cover all of the newly ratified RISC-V specifications and standard extensions. Also included are several Architectural Validation Test Suites, which form a basic test plan for software level compatibility within the specification definitions. The Imperas models are available as open-source and released under the flexible Apache 2.0 open-source license. All models, virtual platforms and example models are available to the RISC-V community via the Open Virtual Platforms website at: www.ovpworld.org/riscvOVPsimPlus

Imperas commercial products provide complete hardware design verification solutions, including golden reference models, simulators, advanced analysis, and debug tools. They support custom RISC‑V extensions and virtual platforms to model complete multicore heterogeneous SoC and system-level designs. For more details, please email Imperas directly at: info@imperas.com

RISC-V Summit 2023

Imperas is proud to be a contributing Diamond sponsor for the sixth annual RISC-V Summit, November 7-8, 2023 in San Jose, California. Imperas will showcase solutions for RISC-V processor verification, custom instruction design flows, and software development, including a keynote on RISC-V custom instructions, joint papers with both commercial and academic partners, plus many other activities. Come to the Imperas RISC-V Summit Kickoff Reception on Monday November 6 at 5pm at the Santa Clara Convention Center; no reservation needed!

About Imperas

Imperas is the leading provider of RISC-V processor models, hardware design verification solutions, and virtual prototypes for software simulation. Imperas, along with Open Virtual Platforms (OVP), promotes open-source model availability for a spectrum of processors, IP vendors, CPU architectures, system IP, and reference platform models of processors and systems ranging from simple single core bare metal platforms to full heterogeneous multicore systems booting SMP Linux. All models are available from Imperas at www.imperas.com and the Open Virtual Platforms (OVP) website.

For more information about Imperas, please see www.imperas.com.





