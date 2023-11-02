Realtek Deploys Cadence Tempus Timing Solution to Deliver Working Silicon on N12 Design

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- November 2, 2023 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Realtek successfully used the Cadence® Tempus™ Timing Solution to sign off an N12 high-performance CPU core while achieving significantly improved power, performance and area (PPA). By adopting the Tempus Timing Solution, Realtek realized a 2X boost in productivity and reduced design closure turnaround time by 50% versus their previous methodology. In addition, Realtek reduced their compute costs and memory footprint by 50%.

Cadence signoff solutions provided the Realtek team with several key benefits, including:

Accurate golden signoff analysis: Cadence’s Tempus Timing Solution and Quantus™ Extraction Solution empowered the Realtek team to confidently deliver accurate, working silicon

Cadence’s Tempus Timing Solution and Quantus™ Extraction Solution empowered the Realtek team to confidently deliver accurate, working silicon Improved productivity and reduced schedule time: The Tempus ECO Option with SmartMMMC Optimization enabled Realtek to converge timing closure faster with fewer iterations from within the Innovus™ Implementation System

The Tempus ECO Option with SmartMMMC Optimization enabled Realtek to converge timing closure faster with fewer iterations from within the Innovus™ Implementation System Compute resource savings: The Tempus CMMMC feature with concurrent multi-mode multi-corner technology allowed Realtek to implement all views in a single run so they could reach design closure faster while significantly conserving machine resources

“Meeting our time-to-market deadlines with optimally performing parts is crucial to our business, and the Cadence Tempus Timing Solution helped us achieve those goals,” said Yee-Wei Huang, vice president at Realtek. “Thanks to our successful N12 design project collaboration with Cadence, where we rapidly achieved working silicon, we plan to deploy the Tempus Timing Solution throughout multiple new projects across a wide range of technologies.”

“With advanced node designs and increasing complexity, it’s important that customers like Realtek have a fast path to increase productivity, meet time-to-market deadlines, and achieve optimal PPA,” said Sharad Mehrotra, vice president, R&D in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “By working closely with Realtek, we’ve validated that our timing signoff solutions strategy delivered on all the team’s key careabouts. Realtek has joined our growing list of signoff solution adopters, and we look forward to continuing our successful collaborations.”

The Tempus Timing Solution is part of the broader Cadence digital full flow, providing a fast path to signoff and design tapeout. The Tempus Timing Solution and digital full flow support the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, accelerating SoC design excellence. For more information on the Tempus Timing Solution, please visit www.cadence.com/go/tempusrcs.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.





