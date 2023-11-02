Nvidia Trains LLM on Chip Design

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (October 30, 2023)

Nvidia has trained its NeMo large language model (LLM) on internal data to help chip designers with tasks related to chip design, including answering general questions about chip design, summarizing bug documentation, and writing scripts for EDA tools. Nvidia’s chief scientist, Bill Dally, presented the LLM, dubbed ChipNeMo, in his keynote presentation at the International Conference on Computer-Aided Design today.

“The goal here is to make our designers more productive,” Dally told EE Times in an interview prior to the event. “If we even got a couple percent improvement in productivity, this would be worth it. And our goals are actually to do quite a bit better than that.”

Click here to read more ...







