Nvidia Trains LLM on Chip Design
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (October 30, 2023)
Nvidia has trained its NeMo large language model (LLM) on internal data to help chip designers with tasks related to chip design, including answering general questions about chip design, summarizing bug documentation, and writing scripts for EDA tools. Nvidia’s chief scientist, Bill Dally, presented the LLM, dubbed ChipNeMo, in his keynote presentation at the International Conference on Computer-Aided Design today.
“The goal here is to make our designers more productive,” Dally told EE Times in an interview prior to the event. “If we even got a couple percent improvement in productivity, this would be worth it. And our goals are actually to do quite a bit better than that.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Arm Collaborates with Industry Leaders to Build AI Foundations of the Future
- Neurxcore Introduces Innovative NPU Product Line for AI Inference Applications, Powered by NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator Technology
- Quadric Announces Llama2 LLM Support Immediately Available for Chimera GPNPUs
- NVIDIA Collaborates With SoftBank Corp. to Power SoftBank's Next-Gen Data Centers Using Grace Hopper Superchip for Generative AI and 5G/6G
- MediaTek Partners With NVIDIA to Provide Full-Scale Product Roadmap to the Automotive Industry
Breaking News
- Nvidia Trains LLM on Chip Design
- Raspberry Pi Receives Strategic Investment from Arm, Further Extending Long-Term Partnership
- Semidynamics and Arteris Partner To Accelerate AI RISC-V System-on-Chip Development
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Fall in Q3 2023, SEMI Reports
- proteanTecs Enhances Astera Labs' Connectivity Solutions with Performance and Reliability Monitoring
Most Popular
- Layoffs at SiFive as RISC-V upstart faces a crossroads
- Synopsys Delivers Seamless Interoperability for Semiconductor Design Ecosystem with New Synopsys Cloud OpenLink Program
- Tenstorrent Teams with Imperas to Provide Model of the Tenstorrent Ascalon RISC-V Core
- UMC Launches W2W 3D IC Project with Partners, Targeting Growth in Edge AI
- Arm Collaborates with Industry Leaders to Build AI Foundations of the Future