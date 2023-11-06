UMC Reports Sales for October 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, November 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2023.

Revenues for October 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) October 19,191,382 24,344,264 -5,152,882 -21.17% Jan.-Oct. 186,766,104 235,213,813 -48,447,709 -20.60%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



