UMC Reports Sales for October 2023
Taipei, Taiwan, November 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2023.
Revenues for October 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
October
|
19,191,382
|
24,344,264
|
-5,152,882
|
-21.17%
|
Jan.-Oct.
|
186,766,104
|
235,213,813
|
-48,447,709
|
-20.60%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
