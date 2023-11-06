Weebit Nano receives first revenue
November 6, 2023 -- Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT, Weebit or Company), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that it has received its first IP licensing revenue for its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology.
While this initial licensing fee is relatively small at US$100,000, the Company considers the fact that Weebit Nano is no longer “pre-revenue” to be material as it marks Weebit Nano’s transition to commercialisation.
| ReRAM NVM in 130nm CMOS, S130
Weebit Nano’s plan is to generate revenues from foundries and product companies in three main ways: licensing fees for design and manufacture; engineering fees for designs and processes; and royalties for use by customers, which will be received once customers begin shipping end products.
Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “Revenue generation is a pivotal moment in Weebit Nano’s commercialisation journey with our unique ReRAM well positioned to replace existing flash technology due to its superior performance capabilities1. This milestone highlights our significant technical achievements over the past year, including full qualification at both industrial and automotive temperatures for the embedded market, where memory is embedded into a ‘system-on-chip’ (SoC). The embedded emerging non-volatile memory (NVM) market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, with ReRAM expected to account for more than a third of that2.
“We’re also progressing commercial agreements with most of the world’s leading foundries and Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) to increase availability of our ReRAM. While the time it takes to secure new agreements can be lengthy, we are continuing to move forward with a proven NVM technology that outperforms flash on key metrics.”
About Weebit Nano Limited
Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.
1 See page 13 of Weebit Nano Investor Presentation 23 March 2023.
2 https://www.yolegroup.com/product/report/emerging-non-volatile-memory-2023/
