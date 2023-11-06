Hyperion Core Joins RISC-V International as a Strategic Member

Düsseldorf -- November 6, 2023 – Hyperion Core, the company that brings affordable AI processing to the end-users, has joined RISC-V International, the non-profit organization spearheading the open standard RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). By becoming a Strategic Member, Hyperion Core aims to fuel a revolution in processor design and contribute to the already thriving RISC-V ecosystem.

“Hyperion-Core reinvented the out-of-order microprocessor and merged it with the advantages of low-power, high throughput data flow engines, fully relying on the RISC-V ISA and toolchain. As a Strategic Member of RISC-V International, Hyperion Core will contribute to and benefit from a robust ecosystem,” said Peter W Weber, Chairman and Founder of Hyperion Core. “Customers can seamlessly integrate Hyperion Core chips into their products, leveraging the vast RISC-V software ecosystem.”

“The addition of Hyperion Core as a Strategic Member of RISC-V International will further RISC-V’s mission by offering an alternative to traditional processors in the embedded sector,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “Hyperion Core’s strategic investment in RISC-V underscores the RISC-V architecture’s scalability, adaptability, and appeal to startups.”

By joining the RISC-V International, Hyperion Core’s customers can now leverage the extensive RISC-V software ecosystem, simplifying integration into their products. Hyperion Core’s unique architecture will further drive industry adoption of RISC-V, particularly in the embedded sector, by offering a compelling alternative to non-RISC-V processors. First chips are expected to be available second half of 2025.

About RISC-V International

RISC-V International is the non-profit home of the open standard RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), related specifications, and stakeholder community. More than 3,800 RISC-V members across 70 countries contribute and collaborate to define RISC-V open specifications as well as convene and govern related technical, industry, domain, and special interest groups. RISC-V combines a modular technical approach with an open, royalty-free license model — meaning that anyone, anywhere can benefit from the IP contributed and produced by RISC-V. RISC-V enables the community to share technical investment, contribute to the strategic future, create more rapidly, enjoy unprecedented design freedom, and substantially reduce the cost of innovation. To learn more, visit www.riscv.org.

About Hyperion Core

Hyperion Core is an advanced processor startup commoditizing high performance compute by building the world’s first true universal processor.

Hyperion Core’s breakthrough microarchitecture promises a paradigm shift in processor design. The breakthrough architecture allows for dynamic handling of various workloads in a homogeneous array, resulting in smaller chip sizes, exponential performance increases, and exceptional energy efficiency. This disruptive technology enables everything from simple household appliances to high-performance computing (HPC) systems to benefit from agile, software-defined systems and the ubiquitous deployment of AI.





