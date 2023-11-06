90nm FTP Non Volatile Memory for Standard CMOS Logic Process
semify announces the upcoming launch of SmartWave: A tool providing instant connection to any device
Graz, Austria. – November 6, 2023 – semify, a provider of services and products in the area of digital design for FPGAs and ASICs, is thrilled to announce the imminent launch of its groundbreaking tool, SmartWave. Designed to revolutionize the way engineers communicate with embedded devices, SmartWave promises to set new industry standards.
Key Highlights
- Instant Communication: SmartWave facilitates immediate communication with a multitude of devices such as ADC, DAC, Sensors, and more through industry-standard interfaces like SPI or I2C and flexible GPIOs.
- Pmod™ Compatibility & Configurable IO Voltage: SmartWave can directly connect to DIGILENT Pmod™ based extension boards. Additionally, users can select the IO voltage for the Pmod™ connector, offering both enhanced compatibility and flexibility in device communication.
- Fully web-based User Interface: SmartWave's WebGUI offers a user-friendly interface that ensures seamless interaction and enhanced flexibility for users, without the need for any software installation.
- Adaptable & Robust: With its versatile configuration options and sturdy design, SmartWave is poised to become an indispensable companion for oscilloscopes and other digital devices.
A Word from semify
"We are incredibly excited about the launch of SmartWave. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that it stands out in the market, offering unique features and benefits that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. We believe that SmartWave will not only meet but exceed expectations, setting new benchmarks in the industry," said Klaus Strohmayer, CEO of semify GmbH.
About semify GmbH
semify GmbH is a dynamic team of digital design engineers specializing in FPGA and ASIC technologies. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, the company has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions that address the challenges faced by engineers in the digital design and implementation domains.
For more information about SmartWave or to place an order, visit www.semify-eda.com or contact semify directly.
