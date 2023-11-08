Ventana and Imagination Partner to Deliver World's Highest Performance RISC-V CPU & GPU Solutions

Partnership Combines Expertise in CPU and GPU Technologies to Develop High-Performance, Customizable IP in SoCs and Discrete Chips/Cards

CUPERTINO, Calif. / LONDON – November 7, 2023 – Ventana Micro Systems Inc. and Imagination Technologies today announced a partnership to deliver best-in-class RISC-V SoCs solutions that give customers control over their heterogeneous SoC (System-on-a-Chip) implementations.

The partnership is designed to better support companies with Data Center, Automotive, 5G, AI, and Client applications as they embrace heterogeneous SoC implementations.

The partnership combines Ventana’s Veyron solution, the highest-performance RISC-V CPU processor available today, with Imagination’s fully featured GPU IP as integrated IP in SoCs or as a discrete GPU chip/card. This collaboration showcases the Imagination GPU working efficiently with a RISC-V CPU for client operating systems in markets such as mobile and automotive providing both a lower risk and time to market advantage to the industry.

“We are seeing strong customer interest to adopt RISC-V in Client and Automotive applications. Our partnership with Imagination enables us to address these needs with complete platform solutions consisting of best-in-class Veyron CPUs from Ventana and market leading GPUs from Imagination,” said Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO of Ventana. “Imagination’s GPUs are widely recognized for their performance and efficiency in automotive, industrial, and client applications, making them a natural choice for a partnership. Together, we provide new opportunities for innovation and differentiation for our customers across the globe.”

“By integrating Imagination’s deep experience in GPUs with Ventana’s high-performance RISC-V CPUs, we demonstrate our commitment to accelerate RISC-V adoption for customers in the mobile and automotive markets,” said Simon Beresford-Wylie, CEO of Imagination Technologies. “As the defacto GPU IP provider for the RISC-V ecosystem, we are excited to extend this partnership with Ventana.”

Both companies are premier members of RISC-V International and the RISC-V Ecosystem Project (RISE) and are committed to driving innovation in the industry through open architecture.

“Though there are over 3,000 member companies involved with the software ecosystem development, this partnership between Ventana and Imagination is a significant step forward for the industry, as it brings together two processor leaders in their respective fields,” said Dr. Jon Peddie of Jon Peddie Resarch. “With their combined expertise in CPUs and GPUs, the two companies are well positioned to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of the RISC-V open architecture.”





