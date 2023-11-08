CEVA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md. -- November 8, 2023 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies which have powered more than 16 billion devices, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial results for the third quarter and all periods presented reflect CEVA's continuing operations only, with the Intrinsix business reflected as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted.

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $24.1 million, a 20% decrease compared to $30.0 million reported for the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter of 2023 licensing and related revenue was $13.9 million compared to $18.7 million reported for the same quarter a year ago but up 3% sequentially. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.1 million, a decrease of 11% when compared to $11.4 million reported for the third quarter of 2022, but up 8% sequentially.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of CEVA, remarked: "The CEVA team delivered solid third quarter results, with sequential improvements in both licensing and royalty revenues as we refocused all our efforts on driving the IP business following the sale of Intrinsix. In licensing, our wireless communications IPs continue to be in strong demand, underpinned by three more Wi-Fi & Bluetooth combo deals, including a customer for our new Wi-Fi 7 IP for Access Points. In royalties, we reported our second highest CEVA-powered device shipments in a quarter, totaling half a billion units. These results reflect robust restocking demand for consumer devices and illustrative of the strength of our customer base."

During the quarter, thirteen IP license agreements were concluded, targeting a wide variety of end markets and applications, including Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity chips targeting access points, smart home automation, smart wearables and single board computers, Bluetooth audio for a global leader in hearing care, and a communications DSP license targeting high-volume satellite communications. Four agreements were with first-time customers and two were with OEM customers.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 90% as compared to 81% in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $2.4 million for the same period in 2022. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $20.6 million reported for the same period in 2022. GAAP diluted losses per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.12, as compared to GAAP diluted losses per share of $0.89 for the same period in 2022.

GAAP net loss with the discontinued operations for the third quarter was $5.0 million, as compared to GAAP net loss with the discontinued operations of $22.3 million for the same quarter last year. GAAP diluted losses per share with the discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.21, as compared to GAAP diluted losses per share with the discontinued operations of $0.96 for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 92%, as compared to 89% for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million, as compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $7.3 million reported for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.4 million and $0.06, respectively, compared with Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $5.2 million and $0.22, respectively, reported for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income with the discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.4 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income with the discontinued operations of $4.7 million for the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP diluted income per share with the discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.02, as compared to Non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.20 for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million, (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million and (c) impairment charges of $2.0 million relating to discontinued Immervision technology and non-performing assets of certain NB-IoT technology.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.0 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.4 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.8 million and (c) impairment charges of $5.5 million relating to discontinued Immervision technology and non-performing assets of certain NB-IoT technology.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.0 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with business acquisitions and (d) $0.2 million income associated with the reevaluation of an investment in another company. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.4 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.8 million, (c) $0.5 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (d) impairment charges of $5.5 million relating to discontinued Immervision technology and non-performing assets of certain NB-IoT technology and (e) a $15.7 million write-off of a deferred tax asset, including withholding tax assets that we will not be able to utilize as a tax credit.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "Following the sale of Intrinsix, our gross margins have returned to our historic levels. Reaching 90% and 92% on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, in the quarter. We have also recorded lower OPEX for the quarter, which we'll continue to monitor and manage closely. In addition, proceeds from the sale of the Intrinsix business have increased our cash and cash equivalent balances to $160 million in early October, some of which will be used to execute on our expanded share repurchase plan announced today."

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms and complementary embedded software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, spatial audio, voice input and artificial intelligence. Leveraging our technologies, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT.

Our DSP and AI based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

CEVA is a sustainable and environmentally conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At CEVA, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

