Will 1.4-nm help Samsung catch up with TSMC, IFS?
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (November 6, 2023)
Samsung, playing a distant second to TSMC for quite some time, has vowed to launch the 1.4-nm chip manufacturing node by 2027, leapfrogging both TSMC and Intel Foundry Services (IFS) by a wide margin. The South Korean electronics conglomerate is also confident about producing the 2-nm chips in 2025 as planned.
Both 1.4 nm and 2 nm chips will be fabricated using the gate-all-around (GAA) technology that Samsung pioneered on its 3-nm chips released this year. Archrivals TSMC and IFS will transition from Fin field-effect transistors (FinFETs) to GAA transistors at their 2-nm nodes due for commercial launch in 2025 and 2024, respectively.
