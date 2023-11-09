CEVA, Inc. Announces Expansion of Existing Share Repurchase Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies which have powered more than 16 billion devices to date, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized the expansion of the company's share repurchase program with an additional 700,000 shares of common stock available for repurchase. As of September 30, 2023, CEVA had approximately 144,000 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the existing plan, bringing the aggregate to approximately 844,000 shares available for repurchase.

Amir Panush, CEO of CEVA, commented: "The Board's decision to expand our share repurchase program demonstrates their confidence in our strategic plan to drive long-term profitable growth and the belief that there is unrecognized value in our business. Our balance sheet strength has been further improved following the sale of Intrinsix and positions us well to execute on the expanded program."

Under the share repurchase program, shares of the company's common stock may be repurchased from time to time pursuant to Rule 10(b)-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended outside of periods when the Company's trading window is closed. Such repurchases may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors.

