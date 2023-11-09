SPARK Microsystems Revolutionizes Wireless Headsets with Ultra-Wideband Audio Technology

Golion headset reference design is available now and for demos at CES 2024

Montreal, Canada, Nov. 8, 2023 – SPARK Microsystems, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, has released its Golion wireless headset reference design leveraging SPARK ultra-wideband (UWB) audio technology to deliver an unparalleled audio experience. SPARK’s UWB audio is production-proven technology as demonstrated by the recent integration into the Sonus faber Duetto wireless speaker system. Golion, leveraging this same technology, extends SPARK’s reach from wireless speakers into headsets.

Blending the best of both worlds, SPARK’s groundbreaking UWB audio offers exceptionally low latency of just 5ms to ensure perfect audio-video synchronization, complemented with the ability to deliver uncompressed audio data. Unlike traditional Bluetooth headsets, SPARK UWB audio supports high data throughput, enabling the transmission of lossless audio that’s uncompromised by compression or degradation. This means that the audio remains distortion-free, retaining the quality of the original audio source as it was intended to sound.

With support for up to 24-bits of resolution, the SPARK UWB audio featured in the Golion headset reference design ensures that audiophiles can enjoy their music in the highest possible quality. It also offers support for up to 96kHz stereo audio and a 32 kHz microphone back channel with an impressively low latency of ~8ms making the technology ideal for applications where clear, uninterrupted communication is essential.

SPARK’s UWB technology is poised to transform a variety of audio applications. For prosumer and premium headsets, SPARK UWB audio enables the playback of lossless audio streams from leading services such as Apple Music, Tidal HiFi, Amazon Music HD, Deezer Premium, Qobuz, and soon, Spotify. In the gaming world, the ultra-low latency ensures that players stay perfectly in sync with the on-screen action. And for studio monitors, sound engineers, mixing desks, musical instruments, and voice communicators in noisy environments, SPARK’s UWB audio delivers unmatched quality and latency performance.

“The rise of lossless audio streaming services necessitates a true lossless wireless headset, and the Golion headset reference design will enable audio designers to get to market faster with their innovations,” said Graham Loveridge, Senior Director Marketing, SPARK Microsystems. “SPARK’s UWB audio is a game-changer, eliminating the need to compromise between the convenience of wireless and the supreme audio quality and low latency of wired connectivity.”

SPARK is leading the charge in redefining wireless audio, ensuring that gamers, musicians, and audiophiles alike can experience their passion with unprecedented clarity and responsiveness. To request a SPARK Golion wireless headset audio reference platform, please contact the SPARK sales team for more information. Golion and other UWB solutions from SPARK will be available for demos at CES 2024.

About SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is building next generation short-range wireless communication devices. SPARK UWB provides high data rate and very low latency wireless communication links at an ultra-low power profile, making it ideal for personal area networks (PANs) used in mobile, consumer and IoT-connected products. Leveraging patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems strives to minimize and ultimately eliminate wires and batteries from a wide range of applications. For more information, please visit www.sparkmicro.com.





