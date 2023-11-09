Alphawave Semi Named One of Canada's Enterprise-Industry Leaders Winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

Company tops competitive Deloitte Canada’s Enterprise–Industry Leaders award winner list, sees 15X growth over four years after strategic acquisitions, technological leadership growth

Toronto – November 8, 2023 – Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, today was honored as an Enterprise – Industry Leaders award winner in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. The company also was ranked 94th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, which recognizes the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies with a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2019 and $50 million in 2022.

Alphawave Semi ranks first on this year’s list after seeing 1,547% growth from 2019 to 2022.

Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder of Alphawave Semi, said, “We are proud to have ranked first on the Technology Fast 50™ program’s Enterprise – Industry list. Our dedication to innovation, the strategic acquisitions we completed, and technological excellence in the semiconductor industry led to this achievement. With our focus on meeting the data demands of AI and continued technological leadership, we’re excited to continue pushing boundaries and achieving even greater success in the future.”

“This year’s Enterprise – Industry leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada’s elite in the technology sector,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs.”

