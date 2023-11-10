TSMC October 2023 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Nov. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for October 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2023 was approximately NT$243.20 billion, an increase of 34.8 percent from September 2023 and an increase of 15.7 percent from October 2022. Revenue for January through October 2023 totaled NT$1,779.41 billion, a decrease of 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|October 2023
|243,203
|September 2023
|180,430
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|34.8
|October 2022
|210,266
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|15.7
|January to October 2023
|1,779,410
|January to October 2022
|1,848,625
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|(3.7)
|
