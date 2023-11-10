TSMC October 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Nov. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for October 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2023 was approximately NT$243.20 billion, an increase of 34.8 percent from September 2023 and an increase of 15.7 percent from October 2022. Revenue for January through October 2023 totaled NT$1,779.41 billion, a decrease of 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues October 2023 243,203 September 2023 180,430 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 34.8 October 2022 210,266 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 15.7 January to October 2023 1,779,410 January to October 2022 1,848,625 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (3.7)





