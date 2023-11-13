T2M-IP Presents Silicon Proven 22nm 1.5GHz Fractional-N PLL IP Core, with Dynamic Configuration for Wireless and Automotive SoCs - Licensing Now Available.

November 13, 2023 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP cores provider and technology expert, is pleased to announce its partner's silicon-proven 1.5GHz Fractional-N Phase-Locked Loop (Frac-N PLL) IP core. This IP core represents a significant advancement in the field of clock generation and synchronization, offering an on-the-fly programmable PLL solution designed to lock onto an incoming clock source and deliver a highly precise 1.5GHz clock output. This core is designed for applications demanding ultra-high frequency clock generation and is optimized for the 22nm process technology node.

Key Features:

High-Frequency Output: The 1.5GHz Frac-N PLL IP Core provides clock outputs of up to 1.5GHz, making it a crucial component for applications requiring rapid and precise clock signals. Versatile Multiplicand Range: With a wide range of programmable multiplicand settings, this IP core offers exceptional flexibility to accommodate various frequency multiplication requirements while maintaining signal integrity. Compact Footprint: Designed with a focus on space efficiency, this IP core boasts a small physical area, making it an ideal choice for integration into compact semiconductor designs. Integrated TEST Pin: The inclusion of a TEST pin simplifies the verification and testing process, enhancing the IP core's usability for design and validation teams.

Deliverables:

Customers will receive a comprehensive set of deliverables with the 1.5GHz Frac-N PLL IP Core, including GDSII files, LVS Spice netlists, Verilog models, and the LEF (Library Exchange Format) for the clock generator and PLL. Additionally, detailed User Guidelines covering integration, layout, testability, packaging, and board-level considerations are provided, ensuring smooth integration and maximum value for our customers.

1.5GHz Frac-N PLL IP Core represents a significant leap forward in high-frequency clock generation, offering unmatched flexibility and precision for applications that demand optimal synchronization. This IP core empowers semiconductor designers to achieve exceptional performance while adhering to the 22nm process node.

