OEMs' Sourcing Strategies Need to Account for Node Sizes
By Frank Cavallaro, A2 Global
EETimes (November 13, 2023)
From late 2019 to early this year, the surge of artificial intelligence, machine learning, electric vehicles, 5G and the internet of things drove supply and demand fluctuations across most wafer node sizes in the semiconductor supply chain.
In the first half of this year, the semiconductor market steadily shifted in response to semiconductor capacity being more available and a period of slower growth in related end markets.
Over the next few years, as much as we would like to think those semiconductor shortages are behind us, these shifts will continue. To avoid costly delays, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should be paying close attention to the availability of products they use in specific wafer node sizes.
