Imagination to lay off 20% of staff
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (November 14, 2023)
Imagination Technologies plans to lay off 20% of its employees, reports Reuters. The company blamed the business environment.
130 UK jobs could be at risk, says the report, out of a workforce which totalled 559 at the end of last year.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Arm China lays off 14% of staff
- Top 10 Foundries Report Nearly 20% QoQ Revenue Decline in 1Q23, Continued Slide Expected in Q2, Says TrendForce
- Global 200mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity Projected to Surge 20% to Record High by 2025, SEMI Reports
- 2022 a Focus for 12-inch Capacity Expansion, 20% Annual Growth Expected in Mature Process Capacity, Says TrendForce
- 2022 to Mark the Third Year in a Row of ≥20% Growth for the Foundry Market
Breaking News
- Siemens works with Arm and AWS to bring PAVE360 to the cloud and unlocks next generation automotive innovation
- Movellus Introduces Aeonic Insight™ Product Line for On-die Telemetry
- Arteris Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect IP Certified for ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety Standard
- Imagination to lay off 20% of staff
- OEMs' Sourcing Strategies Need to Account for Node Sizes
Most Popular
- RISC-V Pioneer SiFive Takes Stock, Realigns, Moves Forward
- BeagleBoard.org Makes FPGA and RISC-V Accessible with New BeagleV-Fire Single Board Computer at $150
- Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Set for Q4 2023 Recovery, SEMI Reports
- Ventana Introduces Veyron V2 - World's Highest Performance Data Center-Class RISC-V Processor and Platform
- Will 1.4-nm help Samsung catch up with TSMC, IFS?