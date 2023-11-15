Xiphera Announces a New Batch of CAVP Validated IP Cores
November 15, 2023 -- Xiphera announces CAVP validation for the majority of the remaining cryptographic IP cores in its portfolio, containing even the most recent IP core additions to the product offering.
The CAVP, or Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program, is hosted by the U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology). Its purpose is to promote the security and correctness of cryptographic algorithms and their implementations by comparing an implementation of a cryptographic algorithm to implementations that are known to be correct and tested by NIST. To learn more about CAVP and the first validation batch, read our announcement from August, 2023.
Nine IP cores validated
The second CAVP validation batch includes the following cryptographic IP cores from the Hash Function, Symmetric Encryption, and Random Number Generation product families, including the recently launched PRNG and extreme-speed AES-GCM IP cores:
- Extreme-speed AES-GCM (XIP1113E);
- Balanced AES-XTS (XIP1183B);
- High-speed AES-XTS (XIP1183H);
- Compact versatile SHA-3 (XIP3030C);
- Balanced SHA-256 (XIP3322B);
- Balanced SHA-512 (XIP3324B);
- Compact SHA-256/SHA-512 (XIP3327C);
- Balanced Pseudorandom Number Generator (PRNG) (XIP8103B); and
- High-speed Pseudorandom Number Generator (PRNG) (XIP8103H).
View all Xiphera’s CAVP validations batches.
“The IP cores in this second CAVP batch are extremely important and used in various applications and protocols, and are thus critical to be validated by a well-established and trustworthy third party”, says Perttu Saarela, Xiphera’s Cryptographic Engineer. “Some of the listed IP cores are essential building blocks in the widely used MACsec, TLS 1.3, and IPsec protocols (view Xiphera’s Security Protocols family), while other IP cores are applied for e.g., robust random number generation or trustworthy validation of cryptographic integrity.”
Visit Xiphera’s Product Catalogue.
|
Search Silicon IP
Xiphera Ltd. Hot IP
Related News
- Certifiably Secure - Xiphera Announces a First Batch of CAVP Validated IP Cores
- Xiphera Enhances the Performance of Its Portfolio with New Cryptographic IP Cores
- Introducing Tomi Jalonen - Xiphera's Sales Representative for Central European Markets
- QuickLogic and Xiphera Partner to Pioneer Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGAs
- M31 Has Expanded MIPI IP Portfolio, Successfully Validated 7nm MIPI C/D PHY Combo IP
Breaking News
- Synopsys Announces Synopsys.ai Copilot, Breakthrough GenAI Capability to Accelerate Chip Design
- Xiphera Announces a New Batch of CAVP Validated IP Cores
- QuickLogic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Including Record Non-GAAP Net Income
- M31 Q3 Profit Surged Over 50%, Accumulated EPS NT$9.34
- Siemens works with Arm and AWS to bring PAVE360 to the cloud and unlocks next generation automotive innovation
Most Popular
- Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Set for Q4 2023 Recovery, SEMI Reports
- Imagination to lay off 20% of staff
- Ventana Introduces Veyron V2 - World's Highest Performance Data Center-Class RISC-V Processor and Platform
- Will 1.4-nm help Samsung catch up with TSMC, IFS?
- RISC-V Pioneer SiFive Takes Stock, Realigns, Moves Forward
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page