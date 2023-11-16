Thalia's AMALIA (23.4a) qualified on Siemens AFS for increased analog design migration flexibility

Latest AMALIA release also includes modular device & parameter recognition, auto testcase generation, simulation comparisons, database checker, & multi-testbench capability

November 16, 2023 - Thalia, a leader in analog design migration, today announced the release of AMALIA 23.4a. This latest version of the software suite significantly broadens its capabilities by integrating full support for Siemens AFS Simulator in its Technology Analyzer (TA), Circuit Porting (CP), and Design Enabler (DE) tools.

"AMALIA was built based around Cadence workflows", explains Syed Ahmad, VP of Product Development at Thalia. "The added support for Siemens AFS is the first step in a transition to supporting multiple EDA tools to fit all customer design flows and underlines Thalia's commitment to offering designers unmatched flexibility and efficiency."

AMALIA's central offer remains the same: dramatically reduce the time, complexity, and costs traditionally associated with migrating and optimizing existing IPs for new technologies and applications. This allows customers to focus simultaneously on both new product development and efficient migration of existing IPs to expand existing product ranges and target new markets and applications.

Key enhancements in the AMALIA 23.4a release include:

AMALIA Technology Analyzer (TA):

Integrated device & parameter recognition modules: Modular functionality for more accurate device and parameter recognition. Enhanced auto testcase generation minimizes manual interventions, streamlining the workflow and saving time.

AMALIA Circuit Porting (CP):

Simulation comparison: Compare the simulation results of both original and ported designs. Users can determine if the ported design needs further adjustments or if it can be used as it is, ultimately reducing the need for multiple iterations.

Database checker: Before and after the porting process, customers can now examine the database for design completeness and uncover any hidden errors. This step ensures that designers work with a clean database, avoiding unnecessary iterations, thereby saving time and providing a foundation for improved results and error-free porting.

AMALIA Design Enabler (DE):

Multiple testbenches: Customers can now center several testbenches simultaneously, all using the same design schematic. This facilitates improved optimization leveraging bespoke AI technology.

Regions of Operation: This ensures that the transistor devices operate in the correct region, speeding up the design centering process.

In addition to these new features, AMALIA 23.4a introduces different licensing levels, offering a flexible approach to cater to individual business requirements.

While customers can choose to use individual software tools or the entire suite, AMALIA's diverse business model now encompasses both licensing and commercial SaaS-based solutions. For those preferring an in-house approach, Thalia can set up and facilitate the use of the AMALIA software directly on the customer's servers, ensuring IP security within a controlled environment.

Looking ahead, Thalia has confirmed that the next AMALIA release is scheduled for January 2024. This emphasizes Thalia's commitment to ongoing improvements in analog and mixed-signal IP reuse and design.

For more information about Thalia and the AMALIA platform, visit https://www.thalia-da.com/

About Thalia

Thalia is an analog design migration specialist with expertise in targeted automation for analog and mixed signal design and IP reuse. Thalia's AMALIA software suite analyzes, migrates and optimizes existing IP for new technologies and applications. IP houses, Tier 1 players and foundries can leverage the platform to reuse and diversify their product ranges quickly and cost effectively due to AMALIA's AI and ML capabilities which delivers outstanding efficiencies in the analysis, design and verification stages of IP reuse. The result is a reduction in development time of at least 40%, enabling semiconductor businesses to react quickly to changing market demands and maximise business opportunities. The AMALIA platform has been validated on over 50 IPs ranging from RF to Baseband to PMIC to PLL/ADC, many of which are already in commercial use.

For more information visit www.thalia-da.com






