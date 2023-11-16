Secure-IC announces the integration of Securyzr™ technology in MediaTek's new flagship smartphone chip, Dimensity 9300

Cesson-Sévigné (France) – November 16th, 2023 – Secure-IC, the rising leader, and the unique global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, is thrilled to announce its embedded cybersecurity solution Securyzr™ iSE (integrated Secure Element) 900 was integrated in MediaTek’s flagship smartphone chip, the Dimensity 9300. Secure-IC’s Securyzr™ ensures the protection of sensitive data and critical processes within the chipset, preventing unauthorized access and safeguarding the system’s integrity. The adoption of Securyzr™, combined with Secure-IC’s system-level certification support, allows MediaTek’s SoC to be Common Criteria level 4+ (AVA_VAN.5) ready. Following the success of this project, Secure-IC will continuously provide MediaTek with further security solutions.

MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Released in November 2023, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is redefining mobile computing with its industry-leading features.

Since its creation, Secure-IC has been dedicated to delivering the forefront of security innovations to the market. The integration of Secure-IC’s solution in the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 marks a significant milestone. Securyzr™ iSE 900 series, from Secure-IC, fortify the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 with an advanced layer of security. This technology ensures the integrity of the system by working as the Root of Trust (RoT) and provides a Secure Processing capability and (SPU – Secure Processing Unit), featuring renowned robustness and reliability.

As the Secure Enclave within the MediaTek Dimensity 9300, Securyzr™ iSE 900 plays a pivotal role in safeguarding critical operations throughout the device's lifecycle, such as Secure Boot, Firmware Updates, Key Management, Cryptographic Services. It continually monitors these secure processes to ensure their resilience against potential disruptions such as Cyber Physical Attacks, mitigating potential threats with utmost reliability. In parallel, Secure-IC has delivered robust software solutions, both at integrated Secure Element and Host levels, including advanced security lifecycle management capabilities and a secure operating system (OS). On top of acting as the Trusted anchor and Root of Trust, Securyzr™ iSE 900 is also leveraged to allow sensitive processes and applications to run in an isolated secure area.

The adoption of Securyzr™ integrated Secure Element, coupled with complementary Secure-IC’s elaboration of complete Certification case enables MediaTek’s SoC to be Common Criteria level 4+ ready (CC-PP-0117 - Secure Sub-System in System-on-Chip). Secure-IC leverages its notorious experience and history in multiple certification schemes, and as an active player in certification and standardization bodies, to support MediaTek's flagship smartphone product.

"Secure-IC is honored to be the trusted partner chosen to provide security solutions for the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300," said Hassan Triqui, CEO of Secure-IC. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to securing the digital world, and we are excited to play a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity and security of MediaTek’s SoCs."

"The integration of Secure-IC's cutting-edge security technology into our Dimensity 9300 represents a significant stride forward in our mission to offer the absolute best solutions when our customers buy our flagship products. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, ensuring that our Dimensity 9300 sets new benchmarks in terms of both security and performance." – Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business.

By harnessing their collective expertise and innovation, Secure-IC and MediaTek aim at pioneering groundbreaking secure solutions that will contribute significantly to the ever-evolving landscape of connected devices.

About Secure-IC

With presence and customers across 5 continents, Secure-IC is the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects.

Driven by a unique approach called PESC (Protect, Evaluate, Service & Certify), Secure-IC positions itself as a partner to support its clients throughout and beyond the IC design process. Relying on innovation and research activities, Secure-IC provides silicon-proven and cutting-edge protection technologies, integrated Secure Elements and security evaluation platforms to reach compliance with the highest level of certification for different markets (such as automotive & smart mobility, defense & space, semiconductors, critical infrastructures, server & cloud, healthcare, consumer electronics). Secure-IC provides a platform to support security challenges all along the lifecycle of devices (Securyzr™ integrated Service Platform - iSSP)

Secure-IC solutions also already include Post-Quantum Cryptography with cyber-physical protections (such as SCA), for fully quantum ready solutions.

Securyzr™ global product range includes secure solutions for SoCs in all markets, in particular IoT, Industry & AI, Automotive, Mobile and Cloud/Server, from chip to cloud to support customer all along the security lifecycle.

For more information, please visit https://www.secure-ic.com or follow Secure-IC on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Wechat.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.





