Mixel Celebrates 25 Years of Mixed-Signal Excellence

Leading provider of mixed-signal IP reaches 25-year milestone supporting customers worldwide

San Jose, CA – November 16, 2023 - Mixel® Inc. (Mixel), a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that it is celebrating its 25-year anniversary. Founded and headquartered in San Jose, California, Mixel has steadily and organically grown its customer base since 1998. Hundreds of customers all over the globe have integrated Mixel’s IPs into thousands of products, and millions of chips.

One key product in Mixel’s mixed-signal IP portfolio is its MIPI® PHY IPs. Mixel joined the MIPI Alliance in 2006 and has been a Contributor member ever since, actively participating in the development of all MIPI PHY specifications. Mixel was the first IP provider to demonstrate silicon proven MIPI D-PHYSM, MIPI C-PHYSM, and MIPI M-PHY®.

“For over 10 years now, Mixel has been a trusted partner. Mixel provided us with numerous mixed-signal IPs that has been integrated into multiple generations of NXP flagship ICs, and deployed by various NXP global organizations,” said Mike Leary, Vice President of Engineering at NXP. “It has been a great collaborative effort between our two teams. Mixel consistently goes the extra mile to address our requirements and help differentiate our products. Their support through the years have been outstanding.”

“Mixel joined the MIPI Alliance during our formative years and has been an active contributor to the development of MIPI specifications and a strong advocate of the Alliance ever since,” said Sanjiv Desai, chair of the MIPI Alliance. “Mixel has played and continues to play an important role in growing the MIPI ecosystem. It has been great to see both MIPI and Mixel grow together over many years.”

To support its worldwide customer base, Mixel founded a branch in Cairo, Egypt in 2011. Starting with a small team, the Mixel Egypt has grown continuously ever since with a current staff of over eighty fulltime employees and is one of the largest semiconductor employers in the country.

“Over the years, we have integrated multiple Mixel MIPI IPs with various configurations. All our joint projects have been first-time silicon-success,” said Jim Hall, Vice President of Hardware at Perceive. “Mixel has provided us with outstanding support, working collaboratively to address our specific needs, and has become a key contributor to our product development. We are happy to celebrate Mixel’s successes and congratulate the company on this great achievement.”

Mixel IPs have been integrated into many of today’s most exciting applications, such as mobile platforms, automotive, IoT, VR/AR/MR, and wearables, among many others. Many of Mixel’s customers have gone on to win many industry awards over the years.

“Mixel has been our partner for many years now, with whom we shared so many milestones including winning the Best FPGA of the Year Award at the 2020 China IC Design Achievement Award Ceremony,” said Mr. David Qi, COO at Hercules Microelectronics. “Mixel’s MIPI IP solution was essential to our product development, and we would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Mixel on their impressive 25th anniversary.”

“I would like to personally thank our loyal customers and partners for their continued trust and contribution and thank all our employees for their hard work and dedication through the years. We would not have been able to achieve this important milestone without all of you,” said Ashraf Takla, Mixel’s founder and CEO. “The key to our success is not only the outstanding quality of our products, but also the close partnership we have with our customers and partners. I am most proud of the Mixel culture of excellence, the solid track record that we have established over the years, and the depth of the mutual loyalty and respect that we have developed with our customers, partners, and employees. We are looking forward to the next 25 years of accelerated growth, innovation, and continued success.”

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHY, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.

About NXP Semiconductors:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) brings together bright minds to create breakthrough technologies that make the connected world better, safer and more secure. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets while delivering solutions that advance a more sustainable future. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 34,500 team members in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $13.21 billion in 2022. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

About Hercules Microelectronics:

Hercules Microelectronics (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is registered in Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, headquartered in Yizhuang, with a research and development center in Zhongguancun, technical support, marketing and sales teams in Shanghai and Shenzhen. HME is one of the major companies outside the United States to enter independent research and development, mass production, and mass sales of general-purpose FPGA chips and a new generation of heterogeneous programmable computing chips.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.





