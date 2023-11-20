Insyde Software Becomes the First Independent BIOS Vendor to Achieve Arm SystemReady SR-SIE Certification for the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip Platform

InsydeH2O UEFI BIOS Delivers Full Compliance with Arm System Architecture and Boot Security Standards on NVIDIA’s Accelerated Computing Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- November 20, 2023 – Insyde® Software, a leading provider of UEFI BIOS and OpenBMC-based systems management software, announced today that it is the first independent BIOS vendor to achieve the Arm® SystemReady SR-SIE (Security Interface Extension) certification for the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper™ Superchip platform.

As a member of the Arm SystemReady Certification Program and the NVIDIA Partner Network, Insyde Software worked closely with Arm and NVIDIA to achieve this milestone, ensuring that the InsydeH2O-supported GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform is compliant with the requisite Arm Base System Architecture and Server Base System Architecture standards, Base Boot Requirements and the Base Boot Security Requirements that comprise the SystemReady SR-SIE band of the Arm SystemReady Certification Program.

Arm SystemReady SR represents a set of standards and a compliance certification program that enables interoperability between Arm-based devices and a diverse set of operating systems (including Windows, Linux, VMware and BSD) and hypervisors, so that software “just works” out of the box. This means that server makers creating designs based on SystemReady SR-SIE-certified GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platforms can focus on their own value added while benefiting from the easier use of off-the-shelf software and gain a comprehensive ecosystem of mature operating systems and the verified Secure Boot and Secure Firmware Update functionality that this certification provides.

Along with full validation and compliance with the SystemReady SR-SIE certification, Insyde Software’s support for NVIDIA Grace Hopper includes:

Secure, customizable and feature-rich InsydeH2O® UEFI BIOS. SBMR (Server Base Manageability Requirements) 2.0-compliant Supervyse® OPF OpenBMC. A comprehensive tools suite that eases development, customization and deployment.

“We are thrilled to be the first independent BIOS vendor to attain SystemReady SR-SIE certification for the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip Platform,” said Tim Lewis, CTO of Insyde Software. “This accomplishment is a reflection of our strong commitment to Arm and NVIDIA platforms, our platform validation expertise and the dedication of our engineers to help achieve this ahead of schedule,” added Lewis.

“Arm SystemReady SR aims to ensure that software works seamlessly across a range of diverse systems across the infrastructure computing ecosystem,” said Dong Wei, Lead Standards Architect and Fellow at Arm. “As a key SystemReady partner and longstanding UEFI leader, Insyde Software’s contributions are helping push the SystemReady program forward and we are incredibly proud to see continued momentum as we work together to highlight the importance of architecture standards.”

About Insyde Software

Insyde Software (www.insyde.com) is a leading worldwide provider of UEFI firmware, OpenBMC-based systems management solutions and custom engineering services for companies in the mobile, server, desktop and IoT (Internet-of-Things) computing industries. The company is publicly held (6231.TWO) and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with U.S. headquarters in Westborough, MA. The company’s customers include the world’s leading computing, communications and storage device designers and manufacturers.





