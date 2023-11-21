Weebit Nano receives wafers manufactured in GlobalFoundries' 22FDX® process

Initial testing has begun on 22nm FD-SOI wafers with embedded Weebit ReRAM

HOD HASHARON, Israel – Nov 21, 2023 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, has received the first wafers integrating its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) manufactured in GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX® platform. Initial tests of the wafers in this advanced 22nm FD-SOI (fully depleted silicon on insulator) are showing positive results on the array.

These are the first wafers with Weebit ReRAM (RRAM) manufactured in 22nm, one of the industry’s most steadfast process nodes, and a geometry where embedded flash is not viable. The silicon wafers will continue to undergo testing. These wafers are utilizing GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX process, which is designed to deliver outstanding performance for connected and ultra-low power applications such as IoT and edge AI.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “We are continuing to accelerate Weebit’s path towards more advanced geometries where embedded flash is unable to scale. Weebit ReRAM in a 22nm process such as 22FDX offers a low-power, cost-effective embedded NVM solution which can withstand harsh environmental conditions. With this latest development, we are one step closer to providing Weebit ReRAM as a commercial solution in 22nm for customers’ innovative SoCs targeting applications in areas such as IoT, 5G, edge AI and automotive.”

