Weebit Nano receives wafers manufactured in GlobalFoundries' 22FDX® process
Initial testing has begun on 22nm FD-SOI wafers with embedded Weebit ReRAM
HOD HASHARON, Israel – Nov 21, 2023 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, has received the first wafers integrating its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) manufactured in GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX® platform. Initial tests of the wafers in this advanced 22nm FD-SOI (fully depleted silicon on insulator) are showing positive results on the array.
These are the first wafers with Weebit ReRAM (RRAM) manufactured in 22nm, one of the industry’s most steadfast process nodes, and a geometry where embedded flash is not viable. The silicon wafers will continue to undergo testing. These wafers are utilizing GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX process, which is designed to deliver outstanding performance for connected and ultra-low power applications such as IoT and edge AI.
Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “We are continuing to accelerate Weebit’s path towards more advanced geometries where embedded flash is unable to scale. Weebit ReRAM in a 22nm process such as 22FDX offers a low-power, cost-effective embedded NVM solution which can withstand harsh environmental conditions. With this latest development, we are one step closer to providing Weebit ReRAM as a commercial solution in 22nm for customers’ innovative SoCs targeting applications in areas such as IoT, 5G, edge AI and automotive.”
About Weebit Nano Limited
Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com
