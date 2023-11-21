New RISC-V processors address demand for open source and performance
By Nitin Dahad, embedded.com (November 8, 2023)
Annual RISC-V Summit sees launch of new processors from Synopsys and Ventana, shows traction among key companies like Qualcomm, and new OpenHW Group processor testing platform.
This year’s annual RISC-V Summit taking place this week in Santa Clara seemed to have a definite buzz around it. What’s apparent is if you were wondering if the architecture had traction, there were proof points that would certainly change your mind.
First there were plenty of announcements, including from Synopsys with a RISC-V version of the ARC processor, the ARC-V; Ventana Micro Systems with its Veyron V2 high performance processor as well as its partnership with Imagination Technologies for a CPU-GPU system on chip solution; BeagleBoard with its new single-board computer (SBC) based on Microchip’s PolarFire RISC-V SoC with FPGA fabric; and OpenHW Group announcing its CORE-V CVA6 platform project, an open-source FPGA-based software development and testing environment for RISC-V processors.
And then there were the presentations that provided evidence of some of the work the larger firms have been doing with RISC-V technology. For example, Qualcomm, who last month announced a collaboration with Google on wearables to develop a RISC-V Snapdragon Wear platform for next generation Wear OS solutions, said it had shipped more than 1 billion devices using RISC-V in 2023. The company said its first SoC utilizing a RISC-V microcontroller was in Snapdragon 865 in 2019, which was a result of its quest for an MCU that it could customize with a smaller footprint unique to its needs.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- GlobalFoundries, Ford to Address Auto Chip Supply and Meet Growing Demand
- Global 200mm Fab Capacity on Pace to Record Growth to Meet Surging Demand and Address Chip Shortage, SEMI Reports
- Efinix and M31 Technology Corporation Partner to Address Demand for Emerging AI Edge Computing Requirements
- Synapse Design Acquires Asilicon to Address Customer Demand and Provide Increased Access to Off-Shore Design Centers
- ARM Announces New High-Performance System IP to Address Demand for Energy-Efficient "Many-core" Solutions for the Enterprise Market
Breaking News
- Xiphera's Crypto Module Offers Customisable Offload and Acceleration Solutions
- New RISC-V processors address demand for open source and performance
- Weebit Nano receives wafers manufactured in GlobalFoundries' 22FDX® process
- Secure-IC strengthens its innovation leadership in embedded cybersecurity with the acquisition of eShard patents portfolio
- Insyde Software Becomes the First Independent BIOS Vendor to Achieve Arm SystemReady SR-SIE Certification for the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip Platform
Most Popular
- Imagination to lay off 20% of staff
- Rapidus and Tenstorrent Partner to Accelerate Development of AI Edge Device Domain Based on 2nm Logic
- Scale FD-SOI to 7nm? Yes, We Can
- Green Mountain Semiconductor Participates in Unveiling of Innovative AI processor
- Arm Collaborates with Microsoft on Custom Silicon to Unlock Sustainable, AI-Driven Infrastructure