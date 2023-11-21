Secure-IC strengthens its innovation leadership in embedded cybersecurity with the acquisition of eShard patents portfolio

Cesson-Sévigné (France) – November 21, 2023 – Secure-IC announces today the strategic acquisition of the patents portfolio from eShard, renowned pioneer in advanced security testing. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Secure-IC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of security innovation and reinforcing its leading position in the embedded cybersecurity industry.

Since its creation, Secure-IC has been dedicated to delivering the forefront of security innovations to the market, backed by an extensive history of thought leadership activities, including for instance the involvement in new standards development and various security ecosystems well as a track record of over 350 scientific publications and an existing portfolio of more than 250 patents.

The agreement between Secure-IC and eShard is grounded in a shared philosophy that security must constantly be put to the test. Both companies have consistently pursued a deep and comprehensive analysis of security, transcending the limitations of the state-of-the-art. This mindset has been guided by the conviction that rigorous security assessment, as exemplified by standards like Common Criteria (CC, ISO/IEC 15408), forms the bedrock of trust in digital systems. This positioning is even more relevant in the context of European Union Cyber Resilience Act (EU CRA) coming into force, which mandates critical products to be designed secure and be kept so for a 5-years duration.

Click here to read more ...













