Secure-IC strengthens its innovation leadership in embedded cybersecurity with the acquisition of eShard patents portfolio
Cesson-Sévigné (France) – November 21, 2023 – Secure-IC announces today the strategic acquisition of the patents portfolio from eShard, renowned pioneer in advanced security testing. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Secure-IC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of security innovation and reinforcing its leading position in the embedded cybersecurity industry.
Since its creation, Secure-IC has been dedicated to delivering the forefront of security innovations to the market, backed by an extensive history of thought leadership activities, including for instance the involvement in new standards development and various security ecosystems well as a track record of over 350 scientific publications and an existing portfolio of more than 250 patents.
The agreement between Secure-IC and eShard is grounded in a shared philosophy that security must constantly be put to the test. Both companies have consistently pursued a deep and comprehensive analysis of security, transcending the limitations of the state-of-the-art. This mindset has been guided by the conviction that rigorous security assessment, as exemplified by standards like Common Criteria (CC, ISO/IEC 15408), forms the bedrock of trust in digital systems. This positioning is even more relevant in the context of European Union Cyber Resilience Act (EU CRA) coming into force, which mandates critical products to be designed secure and be kept so for a 5-years duration.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Secure-IC Hot IP
- Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP). Complete end-to-end secur ...
- Real-time detector of zero-day attacks on processor - Cyber Escort Unit
- integrated Secure Element (iSE) for multiple applications - Hardware Security Mo ...
- Tunable True Random Number Generator compliant with NIST SP800-90 - Digital TRNG
- integrated Secure Element (iSE) for automotive - Hardware Security Module HSM - ...
Related News
- CEVA Acquires Spatial Audio Business from VisiSonics to Expand its Application Software Portfolio for Embedded Systems targeting Hearables and other Consumer IoT Markets
- Secure-IC acquires Silex Insight's security business to accelerate its chip-to-cloud plan and develop the next-generation of embedded cybersecurity solutions
- Mosaid Acquires Major Semiconductor Process Portfolio
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forces to Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
- Renesas to Acquire Integrated Device Technology, to Enhance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
Breaking News
- Xiphera's Crypto Module Offers Customisable Offload and Acceleration Solutions
- New RISC-V processors address demand for open source and performance
- Weebit Nano receives wafers manufactured in GlobalFoundries' 22FDX® process
- Secure-IC strengthens its innovation leadership in embedded cybersecurity with the acquisition of eShard patents portfolio
- Insyde Software Becomes the First Independent BIOS Vendor to Achieve Arm SystemReady SR-SIE Certification for the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip Platform
Most Popular
- Imagination to lay off 20% of staff
- Rapidus and Tenstorrent Partner to Accelerate Development of AI Edge Device Domain Based on 2nm Logic
- Scale FD-SOI to 7nm? Yes, We Can
- Green Mountain Semiconductor Participates in Unveiling of Innovative AI processor
- Arm Collaborates with Microsoft on Custom Silicon to Unlock Sustainable, AI-Driven Infrastructure