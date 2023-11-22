USB 3.2 Gen1X1 PHY IP in TSMC(7nm,12nm/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm, 55nm, 65nm)
LC3plus audio codec software licensed by major Audio OEM
November 22, 2023 -- T2M, a leading provider of Wireless communication technologies, is pleased to announce the licencing of its partners groundbreaking LC3plus Audio Codec SW, running on Qualcomm® Kalimba™ chipset, by a major Audio OEM for enabling ultra low latency high quality audio in their Gaming Headsets & TWS earbuds.
Our LC3plus and LC3 audio codecs are fixed-point production-proven implementations, supporting all mandatory and optional features, are highly optimized for running on Qualcomm® Kalimba™, Cadence® Hi-Fi, ARM® & RISC-V Audio Chipsets bringing high-quality ultra low latency audio to OEMs & IDMs for products ranging from TWS earbuds, Gaming Headsets to 7.1 Sound Bar systems. LC3plus, renowned for its versatility and flexibility, can easily be ported to different DSPs or CPUs on request.
The availability of LC3plus software for licensing opens up numerous opportunities for manufacturers and developers to incorporate cutting-edge audio technology into their products. Whether designing TWS earbuds, Gaming Headphones, Smart Speakers, Multi-channel audio systems, Smartphones, or audio accessories, the integration of LC3plus will elevate the audio experience for end-users.
LC3plus audio codec is a highly optimized and highly efficient audio codec introduced for Bluetooth LE Audio, DECT and VoIP that dramatically improves streaming audio quality, reduces power, improves bandwidth and delivers ultra-low latency down to 5ms. The LC3plus audio codec has received the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification logo issued by the Japan Audio Society (JAS) for its ability to reproduce 40KHz frequencies when running at 96KHz with 24bit samples.
In addition to LC3plus, a new technology the High-Definition Mobile Audio (HDMA) will be introduced next year. HDMA is poised to further elevate the audio quality and capabilities of LC3plus, promising even more immersive and superior audio experiences.
T2M provides a comprehensive range of Bluetooth technology including SW & Semiconductor IP cores to enable companies to develop ultra-low power, high performance audio products from TWS earbuds to ultra long battery life IOT applications. These Bluetooth technologies include LC3plus SW Codec, LC3 SW Codec, Bluetooth Dual mode v5.4 SW Stack & Profiles, BLE v5.4 SW Stack & Profiles , Bluetooth Dual-mode v5.4 RF Transceiver IP Cores , BLE v5.4 / 15.4 RF Transceiver IP Cores .
For further information on licensing options, deliverables, and pricing please drop a request: contact@t-2-m.com, For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22nm ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- SPARK Microsystems Revolutionizes Wireless Headsets with Ultra-Wideband Audio Technology
- Cutting-edge 18-bit 100dB Stereo Audio ADC IP Core proven in 28nm Silicon, Offering Unmatched Audio Signal Processing Capabilities is available for immediate Licensing into Audio Chipsets, Digital Cameras, and Automotive Applications
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22nm, 40nm, 55nm is Available for Immediate Licensing for TWS, Audio Chipsets and Automotive Applications
- S2C Accelerates Development Timeline of Bluetooth LE Audio SoC
- Audio Pioneer xMEMS Announces General Availability of the World's Only All-Silicon, Solid-State Fidelity Micro Speakers
Breaking News
- Arm Extends Cortex-M Portfolio to Bring AI to the Smallest Endpoint Devices
- Agile Analog appoints former GUC Europe President as new VP of Sales
- VeriSilicon's Vector Graphics GPU is selected by LG Electronics
- LC3plus audio codec software licensed by major Audio OEM
- Alchip Unveils Industry's First Automotive ASIC Design Platform
Most Popular
- Weebit Nano receives wafers manufactured in GlobalFoundries' 22FDX® process
- Imagination to lay off 20% of staff
- Rapidus and Tenstorrent Partner to Accelerate Development of AI Edge Device Domain Based on 2nm Logic
- Secure-IC strengthens its innovation leadership in embedded cybersecurity with the acquisition of eShard patents portfolio
- Scale FD-SOI to 7nm? Yes, We Can
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page