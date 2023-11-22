LC3plus audio codec software licensed by major Audio OEM

November 22, 2023 -- T2M, a leading provider of Wireless communication technologies, is pleased to announce the licencing of its partners groundbreaking LC3plus Audio Codec SW, running on Qualcomm® Kalimba™ chipset, by a major Audio OEM for enabling ultra low latency high quality audio in their Gaming Headsets & TWS earbuds.

Our LC3plus and LC3 audio codecs are fixed-point production-proven implementations, supporting all mandatory and optional features, are highly optimized for running on Qualcomm® Kalimba™, Cadence® Hi-Fi, ARM® & RISC-V Audio Chipsets bringing high-quality ultra low latency audio to OEMs & IDMs for products ranging from TWS earbuds, Gaming Headsets to 7.1 Sound Bar systems. LC3plus, renowned for its versatility and flexibility, can easily be ported to different DSPs or CPUs on request.

The availability of LC3plus software for licensing opens up numerous opportunities for manufacturers and developers to incorporate cutting-edge audio technology into their products. Whether designing TWS earbuds, Gaming Headphones, Smart Speakers, Multi-channel audio systems, Smartphones, or audio accessories, the integration of LC3plus will elevate the audio experience for end-users.

LC3plus audio codec is a highly optimized and highly efficient audio codec introduced for Bluetooth LE Audio, DECT and VoIP that dramatically improves streaming audio quality, reduces power, improves bandwidth and delivers ultra-low latency down to 5ms. The LC3plus audio codec has received the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification logo issued by the Japan Audio Society (JAS) for its ability to reproduce 40KHz frequencies when running at 96KHz with 24bit samples.

In addition to LC3plus, a new technology the High-Definition Mobile Audio (HDMA) will be introduced next year. HDMA is poised to further elevate the audio quality and capabilities of LC3plus, promising even more immersive and superior audio experiences.

T2M provides a comprehensive range of Bluetooth technology including SW & Semiconductor IP cores to enable companies to develop ultra-low power, high performance audio products from TWS earbuds to ultra long battery life IOT applications. These Bluetooth technologies include LC3plus SW Codec, LC3 SW Codec, Bluetooth Dual mode v5.4 SW Stack & Profiles, BLE v5.4 SW Stack & Profiles , Bluetooth Dual-mode v5.4 RF Transceiver IP Cores , BLE v5.4 / 15.4 RF Transceiver IP Cores .

For further information on licensing options, deliverables, and pricing please drop a request: contact@t-2-m.com, For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





