VeriSilicon's Vector Graphics GPU is selected by LG Electronics

The mass market proven 2.5D GPU fully supports the industry-standard SVG and LVGL through VeriSilicon’s VGLite API

Shanghai, China, November 22, 2023 -- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced that LG Electronics, Inc. (LG) has adopted the company’s mass market proven and low-power consumption GCNanoUltraV 2.5D GPU for its next in-house SoC for various applications to equip them with captivating graphics capabilities.

VeriSilicon’s Vivante GCNanoUltraV 2.5D GPU incorporates the company’s self-developed low-level, compact VGLite API driver to support the popular Light and Versatile Graphics Library (LVGL), enabling the creation of visually appealing User Interface (UI) across a wide range of hardware platforms. The GCNanoUltraV 2.5D GPU also supports Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) with VeriSilicon’s open-source tool SvgVGLiteRenderer, which parses SVG files and renders SVG contents through the VGLite API.

JeongHyu Yang, VP and SoC Fundamental Technology Lab Leader at LG, says, “We have selected VeriSilicon’s Vector Graphics IP for its innovative features and performance in graphics-based applications. By incorporating this technology into LG’s in-house SoC line, we anticipate enhancing the overall customer experience and strengthening our product offerings.”

Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon, says, “In an era where technology continually reshapes consumer electronics, we witness the rapid evolution of relevant products. At VeriSilicon, we are deeply dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and enhancing user experiences through our powerful IP portfolio with optimized PPA (Power, Performance, Area). Our partnership with LG will further strengthen our presence in the consumer electronics market.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to testing and packaging in a short time, and provides high-performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service providers, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six categories of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,500 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,800 employees.





