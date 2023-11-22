Agile Analog appoints former GUC Europe President as new VP of Sales

To strengthen customer relationships and drive adoption of unique analog IP.

Cambridge, UK -- November 22, 2023 -- Agile Analog, the customizable analog IP company, is pleased to announce the appointment of former GUC Europe President Christelle Faucon as its new VP of Sales.

Christelle has over 25 years’ experience of working across the global semiconductor ecosystem. Following a Master’s Degree in Electronics Engineering, she began her career as a Design Engineer. Christelle has since held Senior Account, Commercial and Leadership positions, including 10 years at TSMC and 10 years as President of GUC (Global Unichip) Europe.

This appointment comes towards the end of a busy year for Agile Analog. After joining the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance Program in March and then the TSMC OIP IP Alliance Program in September, there is now increased access to the company’s unique, customizable and process agnostic analog IP product portfolio. These data converter, power management, IC monitoring, security and always-on IP solutions can be seamlessly integrated into any SoC, cutting both time and costs.

According to Barry Paterson, CEO at Agile Analog:

“It’s an extremely exciting time for our business. I am delighted that Christelle has decided to join us on our journey to revolutionize the world of analog IP. She will play a key role in taking our sales to the next level and accelerating the growth of our customer base across the globe.”

Born in France, now living in the Netherlands, throughout her career Christelle has always embraced the opportunity to champion novel technologies. She is also dedicated to empowering women in the semiconductor industry, and is involved in the GSA Women's Leadership Initiative.

Christelle Faucon comments:

“I am thrilled to join Agile Analog at such a pivotal moment for the company. Agile Analog’s disruptive technology and expanding product portfolio have the potential to reshape the analog IP sector and help fast-track semiconductor designs. I look forward to working with the team during this new chapter in my career to drive the adoption of these unique analog IP solutions.”

Barry Paterson concludes:

“There is growing demand for our highly configurable, high-quality and high-performance analog IP products - especially our data conversion and power management solutions which are key for AI, HPC and IoT applications. It’s great that Christelle is so keen to get started. 2024 is going to be another very busy year!”

Agile Analog Company Profile

Agile Analog is transforming the world of analog IP with Composa™, its innovative, highly configurable, multi-process analog IP technology. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with a growing number of customers across the globe, Agile Analog has developed a unique way to automatically generate analog IP that meet the customer’s exact specifications, for any foundry and on any process, from legacy nodes right up to the leading edge. The company provides a wide-range of novel analog IP and subsystems for data conversion, power management, IC monitoring, security and always-on domains, with applications including; data centers/HPC, IoT, AI, quantum computing, automotive, aerospace and defense. The digitally wrapped and verified solutions can be seamlessly integrated into any SoC, significantly reducing complexity, time and costs, helping to accelerate innovation in semiconductor design.

www.agileanalog.com





