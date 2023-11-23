Broadcom Completes Acquisition of VMware

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of VMware, Inc. VMware's common stock will now cease to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "We are excited to welcome VMware to Broadcom and bring together our engineering-first, innovation-centric teams as we take another important step forward in building the world's leading infrastructure technology company. With a shared focus on customer success, together we are well positioned to enable global enterprises to embrace private and hybrid cloud environments, making them more secure and resilient. Broadcom has a long track record of investing in the businesses we acquire to drive sustainable growth, and that will continue with VMware for the benefit of the stakeholders we serve."

Broadcom's focus moving forward is to enable enterprise customers to create and modernize their private and hybrid cloud environments. At the core, Broadcom will invest in VMware Cloud Foundation, the software stack that serves as the foundation of private and hybrid clouds. Incremental to Broadcom's investment in VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware will offer a rich catalog of services to modernize and optimize cloud and edge environments, including VMware Tanzu to help accelerate deployment of applications, as well as Application Networking (Load Balancing) and Advanced Security services, and VMware Software-Defined Edge for Telco and enterprise edges.

VMware Stockholder Election Results

In connection with the acquisition of VMware, Broadcom previously announced the results of the merger consideration elections made by VMware stockholders of record in its press release dated October 30, 2023.

