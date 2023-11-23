BrainChip Announces Dr. Tony Lewis as the New Chief Technology Officer

Laguna Hills, Calif. – November 23, 2023 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced the hiring of M. Anthony (Tony) Lewis as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and the planned retirement of co-founder and CTO Peter Van der Made which is scheduled for the end of the year.

Tony is the former VP and Global Head of the AI and Emerging Compute Lab at HP, Inc., where he played a pivotal role in AI integration into various product lines. Tony also made significant contributions at Qualcomm, Inc., where he led the Zeroth© Neuromorphic Engineering Project and contributed to projects in intelligent AI agents and robotics while collaborating closely with Qualcomm Ventures.

Tony has served as a visiting or adjunct professor at the University of Arizona, the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Waterloo. His entrepreneurial experience is evident in his founding of a government funded R&D company specializing in neuromorphic computing and robotics. Tony has also made his mark as a startup advisor and investor, bringing his technical acumen to various innovative ventures. Tony holds a Ph.D. and master’s in electrical engineering, with a specialization in robotics and neuroscience from the University of Southern California and a BS in Cybernetics from University of California, Los Angeles.

“It has been an amazing journey and a labor of love to bring BrainChip from a concept to a leader in the AI space,” said Peter van Der Made, co-founder of Brainchip. “I am pleased to work closely with Tony on transition and handing over the reins to a well-qualified team for BrainChip’s future growth.”

Peter has been the face of BrainChip since its inception. His intelligence and energy have been foundational in the creation and growth of the company. Peter will continue to serve BrainChip in three ways. He will sit on the Board of Directors; he will be a member of the Scientific Advisory Board and will advise the Company as Technologist Emeritus.

“I would like to welcome Tony to our leadership team and personally thank Peter for his energy, intelligence, and drive that has helped bring BrainChip to where it is today.” Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO said. “While it is bitter-sweet, I’m also excited that with this seamless transition to Tony and his immense experience, we will further accelerate Akida’s technology pipeline to market.”

