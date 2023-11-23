Axelera AI Platform Accelerates Edge Application Deployment

By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, EETimes (November 21, 2023)

Conventional AI applications frequently require local devices to transmit data to a centralized cloud server for analysis and processing. Although this methodology exhibits efficacy across various scenarios, it’s not without its constraints, encompassing latency, bandwidth consumption, and privacy and security considerations. Relocating AI processing near the location where the data is generated—otherwise known as the “bringing AI to the edge” approach—resolves these concerns through the execution of computations locally on the device or in close proximity to the data source.

In an interview with EE Times, Axelera AI co-founder and CEO Fabrizio Del Maffeo noted recent industry milestones the company achieved, as well as the appointment of a former Arm executive to Axelera’s board of directors.

