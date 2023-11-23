Axelera AI Platform Accelerates Edge Application Deployment
By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, EETimes (November 21, 2023)
Conventional AI applications frequently require local devices to transmit data to a centralized cloud server for analysis and processing. Although this methodology exhibits efficacy across various scenarios, it’s not without its constraints, encompassing latency, bandwidth consumption, and privacy and security considerations. Relocating AI processing near the location where the data is generated—otherwise known as the “bringing AI to the edge” approach—resolves these concerns through the execution of computations locally on the device or in close proximity to the data source.
In an interview with EE Times, Axelera AI co-founder and CEO Fabrizio Del Maffeo noted recent industry milestones the company achieved, as well as the appointment of a former Arm executive to Axelera’s board of directors.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Blaize Delivers First Open and Code-free AI Software Platform Spanning the Entire Edge AI Application Lifecycle
- BrainChip Makes Second-Generation Akida Platform Available to Advance State of Edge AI Solutions
- Cadence Accelerates On-Device and Edge AI Performance and Efficiency with New Neo NPU IP and NeuroWeave SDK for Silicon Design
- First Generation SiMa.ai Edge AI Platform Enters Mass Production Amidst Surge in Company Momentum
- Axelera AI Raises $50M to Democratize Edge AI
Breaking News
Most Popular
- Arm Extends Cortex-M Portfolio to Bring AI to the Smallest Endpoint Devices
- Weebit Nano receives wafers manufactured in GlobalFoundries' 22FDX® process
- New RISC-V processors address demand for open source and performance
- Agile Analog appoints former GUC Europe President as new VP of Sales
- Secure-IC strengthens its innovation leadership in embedded cybersecurity with the acquisition of eShard patents portfolio